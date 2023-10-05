14 hospitalized in crash on US-89

KANE COUNTY — Three people were airlifted to hospitals and 11 others were transported with injuries from a crash on U.S. Highway 89 Thursday.

According to Sgt. Cam Roden with Utah Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at milepost 83 on US-89, between Mount Carmel Junction and Orderville.

A van with 14 occupants was headed southbound and a semitruck was traveling northbound when the van crossed over into the oncoming lane of traffic.

The semitruck then collided head-on with the van and a third car crashed into the back of the van.

The semitruck driver and the driver of the third car were not injured in the crash. However, three occupants of the van were airlifted in critical condition and 11 others were transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

Roden said they are working to determine why the van crossed into oncoming traffic.

Lanes are closed in the area and drivers heading through should expect delays.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.