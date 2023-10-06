Swastika found carved into table at Weber State University, the second in 10 days

OGDEN — A swastika was found carved into a table at a building in Weber State University, the second within 10 days.

The school said that at approximately 11 a.m. on Oct. 5, a student at the Weber State University Davis campus told the front desk they found a scratched-out swastika and a Star of David etched into a table in the hallway on the third floor.

Administrators were notified and the table was removed.

The Weber State University Police Department was notified of the markings and continues to review the incident. It’s not clear when the vandalism occurred and the perpetrator has not been identified.

Police are screening surveillance footage from the area and will continue with regular patrols of the building.

The vandalism was reported less than 10 days after a previous swastika was found carved into a table.

WSU released the following statement:

“Beyond the defacement of WSU property, the symbol found at WSU Davis does not represent the values and goals of our university. Across Weber State campuses, we’re committed to creating an environment where students have a true sense of belonging and safety. We condemn any action that perpetuates harmful biases or makes people feel unsafe.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Weber State Police at 801-626-6460. Acts of vandalism violate WSU and NUAMES codes of conduct and are punishable by law.