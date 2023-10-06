Fugitive who escaped motel in SLC standoff now in custody

SALT LAKE CITY — A 50-year-old fugitive, who escaped a motel in a lengthy SWAT standoff earlier this week, has been taken into custody.

According to a news release from the Salt Lake City Police Department, West Valley City police officers saw Gabriel Valenzuela leave a hotel room at 3440 Decker Lane Drive.

After a short pursuit, officers took Valenzuela into custody on an outstanding warrant.

On Tuesday afternoon, SLCPD officers saw a stolen motorcycle at the Main Street Motel at 1500 S. Main Street. As the officers were investigating the stolen motorcycle, they saw surveillance of the suspect going into a room at the Main Street Motel.

Law enforcement personnel secured the area and attempted to communicate with Valenzuela, who had access to a knife. The release also states there was a woman in the room.

After communication efforts with the suspect failed, SWAT officers approached the room. They noticed the two individuals had a cut a hole in the ceiling and escaped through the attic.

The release also states the woman with Valenzuela also had a warrant out for her arrest. Additionally, police say that there was no evidence to suggest Valenzuela posed an immediate threat to the community.

The identity of the woman was not released. Police also say there is no evidence to suggest that she posed as a threat to the community.