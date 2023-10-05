Savannah Bananas Announces World Tour, Stop In Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY – The Savannah Bananas announced their upcoming 2024 Banana Ball World Tour, including a stop in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Bananas announced their tour on Thursday, October 5.

Smith’s Ballpark, home of the Salt Lake Bees, will host the Bananas during their nationwide expedition.

The Bananas will play in Salt Lake City on August 30 and 31.

“Ladies, gentlemen, boys and girls, and Potassium Enthusiasts from around the world… this is the Greatest Tour Schedule in Sports,” the Bananas posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Go Bananas with us in 2024”

Tickets will be available following a lottery.

“Join the Ticket Lottery List before it closes on December 1, 2023. Joining the list doesn’t guarantee the opportunity to buy tickets. A random drawing will take place about 2 months before the event. If you’re drawn, you’ll have an opportunity to purchase up to four tickets!” the Bananas posted on social media.

About the Savannah Bananas

The Bananas play “Banana Ball, which the team calls the “fastest and most entertaining game of baseball.”

Banana ball includes players performing choreographed dances during games, wearing kilts, extravagant walk-up introductions, and more.

The Bananas called Grayson Stadium in Savannah, Georgia home. Grayson Stadium is also known as Bananaland.

Banana games feature “all-you-can-eat hotdogs, hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, water, soda, popcorn, and cookies.”

Prior to 2022, Savannah played in the Coastal Plain League, a collegiate league played in the summertime.

The Bananas decided to leave the league to play “Banana Ball” all year long.

The Bananas currently field a pair of teams, the Savannah Bananas, and the Party Animals. Former MLB players Jonny Gomes, Bill Lee, and Josh Reddick have played for the Bananas.

