Utah hang glider injured in fall
Oct 5, 2023, 8:30 PM
(KSL TV)
DRAPER — A hang glider suffered multiple injuries after falling from the air Thursday evening.
According to the Draper Fire Department, the hang glider fell from the air just before 6 p.m. and was transported to the hospital with “significant injuries.”
The Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter responded as well as the Draper Police Department.
The cause of the fall is still unknown and the officials said they are still investigating the incident.