LA Kings Defeat San Jose Sharks In 2023 Frozen Fury Game

SALT LAKE CITY – The LA Kings defeated the San Jose Sharks, 4-3, in the Frozen Fury NHL preseason game played in the Delta Center.

As opening night rapidly approached, the NHL returned to Salt Lake City for the 2023 edition of the Frozen Fury series.

About The Frozen Fury Series

The Frozen Fury series is an annual preseason game, typically featuring the LA Kings and the Vegas Golden Knights, played in Salt Lake City ahead of the NHL season.

It is the third straight year that the Frozen Fury series has called Salt Lake home. It ran from 1997 to 2016 in Las Vegas.

Los Angeles has played five preseason games in Utah since 2018. Since officially becoming the Frozen Fury series in 2021, the Kings are 1-1 in games played in SLC.

It is the first time the series will be played in the Delta Center since being rebranded from Vivint Arena in July. It is also the first time in the 26-year history of the event that the Kings and Sharks will face off.

First Period

The Sharks came out the gates aggressively.

Just seconds into the game, they were playing like it was the final period. San Jose put a shot on goal and a King against the glass in the opening minute.

Despite the early advances, San Jose goalkeeper Mackenzie Blackwood would be the savior for the Sharks.

He saved back-to-back shots taken by LA from very close range.

Unfortunately, his heroics could only go so far, the Kings got on the board with a strike from center Pierre-Luc Dubois.

Vladislav Gavrikov and Kevin Fiala were credited with assists.

The Sharks got a power play opportunity shortly after the goal.

LA goalkeeper Pheonix Copley held strong while the Kings were at a player disadvantage and didn’t allow a score.

Could get used to this 🤩 pic.twitter.com/4qxlxRztnz — LA Kings (@LAKings) October 6, 2023

With three minutes left in the period, San Jose got another power play opportunity.

After multiple shots were sent away by Copley, the Sharks finally found the back of the net to even the score at 1.

Alexander Barabanov was the goal scorer, assisted by Mikael Granlund and Anthony Duclair.

Your fav admin had to work extra hard to get this highlight for you… SO YOU BETTER ENJOY A SHARKS BARABANOV-GRANLUND POWER PLAY GOAL TYSM🫡 pic.twitter.com/CoK9xy3uPt — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) October 6, 2023

With a minute left, the Sharks got another power play after a trip by LA’s Brandt Clarke.

The opening period ended in a 1-1 tie.

The Kings won four straight preseason games and looked to make it five by jumping out in front in the final two periods.

Second Period

The Sharks’ power play poured over into the second period.

As soon as LA returned to full strength, they got a breakaway but Blackwood was able to jump on the puck.

The Kings nearly regained the lead multiple times in the first five minutes of the period.

A few minutes later, they found an opening and took it. Kings center Anze Kopitar scored to give Los Angeles a 2-1 lead.



The Kings got their second power play of the game shortly after the goal. They looked to capitalize and take a commanding lead going into the final 30 minutes.

The Sharks held their ground to help their chances of evening the score before the final period.

With five minutes left in the period, they did just that. San Jose center Mike Hoffman, assisted by Tomas Hertl, snuck a shot past Blackwood to tie the game at 2.

Introducing… Mike Hoffman, San Jose Shark 🤩🦈 pic.twitter.com/y0iHoPnbft — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) October 6, 2023

The Kings looked to retake the advantage with a power play just after the San Jose score.

The second period came to an end with the score tied 2-2.

With one period remaining, San Jose looked to take their first lead of the game and avenge their preseason loss to the Kings last weekend.

Third Period

San Jose and LA left the game’s result to be decided in the final 20 minutes.

Both goalkeepers made impressive saves to open the final period.

The Kings jumped out in front with 16 minutes left behind the stick of left-wing Trevor Moore. Viktor Arvidsson and Phillip Danault recorded assists.

The Kings nearly took a two-score lead a few minutes later but Blackwood was able to push the puck behind the net.

A fight broke out with ten minutes left but it was quickly broken up by the officials. The fans were clearly looked forward to a potential fight. The entire arena jumped to their feet as the whistles blew.

San Jose was granted a power play following the altercation.

THOUSAND OAKS TAKES SALT LAKE CITY 3-2 LAK pic.twitter.com/ERE5gQaZPL — LA Kings (@LAKings) October 6, 2023

San Jose wasn’t ready to go down without a fight.

With just under six minutes left in regulation, Sharks center Thomas Bordeleau wrapped around the goal and scored to even the game at three.

If you’re seeing this, it’s too late… Bordeleau has scored another goal😤 pic.twitter.com/SKMyYLR1BF — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) October 6, 2023

Much to the enjoyment of the Delta Center crowd, another fight broke out in the final minute.

A total of five players received penalties for the fight.

Tensions were rising at the Frozen Fury game as overtime loomed over the heads of the Kings and the Sharks.

Overtime

Just 17 seconds into overtime, Los Angeles’ Adrian Kempe sent a bullet into the net to give the Kings the win in the 2023 Frozen Fury game!

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage like Kings beat Sharks in Frozen Fury game? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.