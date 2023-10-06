US employers added a surprisingly strong 336,000 jobs in September in a sign of economic resilience
Oct 6, 2023, 6:50 AM
(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Oct 6, 2023, 6:50 AM
(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Police say they have found at least 115 bodies at Colorado ‘green’ funeral home under investigation for improper handling of remains.
6 minutes ago
One US family has become so frustrated by the situation that they’ve decided to pack up their lives and move to a town in the deep south of Italy.
1 hour ago
A 25-year-old homeless man was charged Thursday in the rape and killing of a 5-year-old Kansas girl who died despite firefighters' efforts to save her life in a gas station parking lot.
17 hours ago
The U.S. government has agreed to help restore a sacred Native American site on the slopes of Oregon's Mount Hood that was destroyed by highway construction, court documents show, capping more than 15 years of legal battles that went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.
17 hours ago
Dick Butkus, a fearsome middle linebacker for the Chicago Bears, has died, the team announced Thursday. He was 80.
18 hours ago
This date dramatically pushed back the timeline of humans’ history in the Americas, the last landmass to be settled by prehistoric people.
19 hours ago
