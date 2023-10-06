On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

US employers added a surprisingly strong 336,000 jobs in September in a sign of economic resilience

Oct 6, 2023, 6:50 AM

FILE: An Amazon driver loads packages into a delivery van at an Amazon delivery station on November...

FILE: An Amazon driver loads packages into a delivery van at an Amazon delivery station on November 28, 2022 in Alpharetta, Georgia. Amazon is offering deep discounts on popular products ffor Cyber Monday, its busiest shopping day of the year. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY CHRISTOPHER RUGABER, AP ECONOMICS WRITER


WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s employers added 336,000 jobs in September, an unexpectedly robust gain that suggests that many companies remain confident enough to keep hiring despite high interest rates and a hazy outlook for the economy.

Friday’s report from the Labor Department showed that hiring last month jumped from a 227,000 increase in August, which was revised sharply higher. July’s hiring was also healthier than initially estimated. The economy has now added a healthy average of 266,000 jobs a month in the past three months.

The unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.8%.

The job market has defied an array of threats this year, notably high inflation and the rapid series of Fed interest rate hikes that were intended to conquer it. Though the Fed’s hikes have made loans much costlier, steady job growth has helped fuel consumer spending and kept the economy growing.

The September hiring report comes at a time when the Fed is scrutinizing every piece of incoming economic data to decide whether it needs to raise its benchmark rate once more this year or instead just leave it elevated well into 2024.

Job growth has remained resilient for most of the past 2 1/2 years even after high inflation flared and the Fed jacked up interest rates at the fastest pace in four decades.

Yet additional threats to the economy have emerged in recent weeks, including much higher long-term interest rates, rising energy prices, the resumption of student loan payments, widening labor strikes and the ongoing threat of a government shutdown.

The job market has been so strong for so long that a slowdown, as long as it remains gradual, would still keep it at healthy levels. The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits, which tends to track the pace of layoffs, has remained persistently low. Many companies are reluctant to shed workers after having found it difficult to staff up again after the 2020 pandemic recession ended with a quick and robust recovery.

And surveys by the Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, found that both manufacturing and services companies kept adding jobs last month. Among banks, restaurants, retailers and other service sector companies, hiring accelerated in September compared with August, according to the ISM.

The Fed’s benchmark rate stands at a 22-year high of roughly 5.4% after 11 hikes beginning in March 2022. The central bank’s rate increases have led to much higher borrowing costs for consumers and businesses across the economy.

On the one hand, Fed officials, including Chair Jerome Powell, have stressed that inflation remains too far above their 2% target and that another rate hike might be needed to slow it to that level. At the same time, several Fed policymakers have underscored that they want to be careful not to raise borrowing rates so much as to trigger a deep recession.

After a period in the spring when traders seemed to expect the Fed to reverse course and cut interest rates soon, the financial markets now recognize that the central bank will keep its key rate elevated well into 2024. That’s one reason why the yield on the 10-year Treasury note has surged since July, reaching a 16-year high this week before slipping to 4.7% Thursday.

The 10-year yield is a benchmark rate for other borrowing costs, including mortgages, auto loans and business borrowing. The average rate on a fixed 30-year mortgage jumped to nearly 7.5% this week, the highest level in 23 years. The higher yield has, in turn, punished stocks: The S&P 500 stock index has tumbled 7.2% since late July.

Goldman Sachs has estimated that the economy’s growth in the current October-December quarter could slow to an annual rate as low as a 0.7%, sharply below a roughly 3.5% pace in the July-September quarter.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

A hearse and debris can be seen at the rear of the Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose, Colo. ...

Jesse Bedayn

Police find at least 115 bodies at Colorado ‘green’ funeral home under investigation

Police say they have found at least 115 bodies at Colorado ‘green’ funeral home under investigation for improper handling of remains.

6 minutes ago

Chris and Jennifer Tidroski have become so frustrated by the rising cost of living in America that ...

Silvia Marchetti, CNN

This family bought a cheap house in Italy because the US is too expensive

One US family has become so frustrated by the situation that they’ve decided to pack up their lives and move to a town in the deep south of Italy.

1 hour ago

Zoey Felix, a 5-year-old girl, is honored with a makeshift memorial of flowers, balloons, signs and...

Associated Press

A homeless man is charged with capital murder and rape in the death of a 5-year-old Kansas girl

A 25-year-old homeless man was charged Thursday in the rape and killing of a 5-year-old Kansas girl who died despite firefighters' efforts to save her life in a gas station parking lot.

17 hours ago

MT. HOOD, OR - DECEMBER 18: Mt. Hood is seen from Highway 35 as the sun rises December 18, 2006 ne...

Associated Press

US government agrees to help restore sacred Native American site destroyed for Oregon road project

The U.S. government has agreed to help restore a sacred Native American site on the slopes of Oregon's Mount Hood that was destroyed by highway construction, court documents show, capping more than 15 years of legal battles that went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

17 hours ago

CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 31: Pro Football Hall of Fame member Dick Butkus is honored at halftime duri...

Associated Press

Dick Butkus, fearsome Hall of Fame linebacker for the Chicago Bears, dies at 80

Dick Butkus, a fearsome middle linebacker for the Chicago Bears, has died, the team announced Thursday. He was 80.

18 hours ago

Ancient human footprints have been uncovered at White Sands National Park in New Mexico. Mandatory ...

Katie Hunt, CNN

Scientists find evidence that humans arrived in the Americas far earlier than previously thought

This date dramatically pushed back the timeline of humans’ history in the Americas, the last landmass to be settled by prehistoric people.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

US employers added a surprisingly strong 336,000 jobs in September in a sign of economic resilience