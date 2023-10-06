On the Site:
Woman seriously injured in Provo crash

Oct 6, 2023, 9:48 AM | Updated: 9:54 am

A 21-year-old woman suffered critical injuries and head trauma following a collision in Provo on Th...

A 21-year-old woman suffered critical injuries and head trauma following a collision in Provo on Thursday. (Provo Police Department)

(Provo Police Department)

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY JOSH ELLIS


KSLTV.com

PROVO — A 21-year-old woman suffered severe head injuries after a two-car crash on Thursday.

The Provo Police Department said the woman was a passenger in a Toyota Scion that was traveling north on 900 East around 5 p.m. The Scion went to turn left into the Missionary Training Center on Temple View Drive when it was struck by a southbound Chevrolet Suburban.

Police said the crash caused substantial damage to the passenger side of the Scion. The woman was transported to Utah Valley Hospital where she underwent emergency surgery and was in critical condition as of Friday morning.

Both drivers were cooperating with the investigation and police said there are no indications of impairment being a factor in the crash.

A 21-year-old woman suffered critical injuries and head trauma following a collision in Provo on Thursday. (Provo Police Department)

Woman seriously injured in Provo crash