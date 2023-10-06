How To Watch Utah State Aggies Versus Colorado State Rams

LOGAN, Utah – The Utah State Aggies will continue Mountain West play as they look for a second consecutive win at Maverik Stadium.

Utah State (2-3, 1-1) hosts the Colorado State Rams (2-2, 0-0) in Logan, UT on Saturday, October 7. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. (MT).

RELATED: Cooper Legas Preparing To Start For Utah State With Hillstead Injured

The Aggies enter this weekend as the second best scoring offense (37 ppg) in the Mountain West and 21st in the country. CSU (32.8 ppg) are fifth in the MW with a passing attack (383.5 yards per game) that is third best in the nation.

RELATED: Utah State Not Going To Rush McCae Hillstead Back From Concussion

Saturday will be homecoming for USU as they look to improve their 57-33-1 all-time record in Homecoming contests. The Aggies are 10-5-1 in Homecoming games against Colorado State.

Under head coach Blake Anderson, Utah State is 5-2 in October and 3-1 in home games.

RELATED: Utah State Struggling With Injuries As Mountain West Play Continues

Utah State Aggies vs. Colorado State Rams

Saturday, October 7 – Maverik Stadium | Logan, UT

Radio – Aggie Sports Network

Play-by-Play: Scott Garrard

Analyst: Kevin White

Online: KSLSportsZone

RELATED: Week 5: Top Plays From BYU, SUU, Utah, USU, Utah Tech, Weber State

TV: KJZZ / Mountain West Network

Play-by-Play: Dave Fox

Analyst: Alema Harrington

Reporter: Frank Dolce

Xfinity (Utah): Ch. 3/HD657

DISH / DirecTV (Utah): Ch. 14

Stream: utahstateaggies.com/watch/

Following The Aggies With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State (2-3, 0-1) faces Colorado State (2-2, 0-0) on Saturday, October 7. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. (MT).

Utah State football games are found on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89) on the call.

KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics can be found here.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @bpreece24