Week Six Depth Chart As Utah State Aggies Take On Colorado State

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State made limited changes to their depth chart as the Aggies prepare to re-open Mountain West play against Colorado State.

USU (2-3, 1-1) hosts the Colorado State Rams (2-2, 0-0) in Logan, UT on Saturday, October 7. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. (MT).

In relief of a concussed McCae Hillstead, Cooper Legas ignited a stagnant Aggie offense when he entered early in the third quarter. Legas and Jalen Royals connected for three touchdown passes in 14:45 of game time between the third and fourth quarters. Royals finished with seven catches for 185 yards. Legas completed 11-of-13 passes for 204 yards and zero turnovers in the 34-33 win.

MJ Tafisi Jr. led the Aggies with 13 tackles. Anthony Switzer finished with ten stops and three tackles for a loss, including one sack. Safety Ike Larsen earned MW Special Teams Player of the Week recognition after his blocked extra point in the final minute allowed USU to escape Connecticut with the victory.

The Rams come to Logan riding the high of a 41-20 beating of Utah Tech last weekend. Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi completed 26-of-32 passes for 462 yards and four touchdowns against two interceptions; he also ran for a touchdown. Wide receiver Tory Horton caught ten balls for 227 yards and three touchdowns, including a 76-yard touchdown. Eight different Rams caught a pass in the game.

Defensively, four Rams had eight tackles or more, led by Chase Wilson’s 15 stops. Jack Howell was credited with nine tackles and returned an interception 23 yards. CSU’s defense combined for three sacks and forced one turnover against the Trailblazers.

Bold denotes 2022 starter

Utah State Week Six Offense

Quarterback

McCae Hillstead

Cooper Legas

Levi Williams

Running Back

Robert Briggs

-OR- Davon Booth

Rahsul Faison

Wide Receiver

Jalen Royals

Kahanu Davis

-OR- Micah Davis

Grant Page

Wide Receiver

Otto Tia

-OR- Colby Bowman

-OR- Micah Davis

Arcelles Johnson

Slot Receiver

Terrell Vaughn

Micah Davis

Kyrese Rowan

Ryder MacGillivray

Tight End

Josh Sterzer

Broc Lane

Will Monney

Left Tackle

Ralph Frias

Calvin Knapp

Left Guard

Wade Meacham

Wyatt Bowles

Center

Falepule Alo

Aloali’i Maui

Right Guard

Tavo Motu’apuaka

Bryce Radford

Right Tackle

Cole Motes

-OR- Teague Anderson

Shively Asoau Fua

Utah State Week Six Defense

Defensive End

Paul Fitzgerald

Utah State Aggies vs. Colorado State Rams

Saturday, October 7 – Maverik Stadium | Logan, UT

Radio – Aggie Sports Network

Play-by-Play: Scott Garrard & Kevin White

Online: KSLSportsZone

TV: KJZZ / Mountain West Network

Play-by-Play: Dave Fox, Alema Harrington, & Frank Dolce

Xfinity (Utah): Ch. 3/HD657

DISH / DirecTV (Utah): Ch. 14

Stream: utahstateaggies.com/watch/

Following The Aggies With KSL Sports Zone

