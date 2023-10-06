On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Week Six Depth Chart As Utah State Aggies Take On Colorado State

Oct 6, 2023, 11:27 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State made limited changes to their depth chart as the Aggies prepare to re-open Mountain West play against Colorado State.

USU (2-3, 1-1) hosts the Colorado State Rams (2-2, 0-0) in Logan, UT on Saturday, October 7. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. (MT).

RELATED: Cooper Legas Preparing To Start For Utah State With Hillstead Injured

In relief of a concussed McCae Hillstead, Cooper Legas ignited a stagnant Aggie offense when he entered early in the third quarter. Legas and Jalen Royals connected for three touchdown passes in 14:45 of game time between the third and fourth quarters. Royals finished with seven catches for 185 yards. Legas completed 11-of-13 passes for 204 yards and zero turnovers in the 34-33 win.

MJ Tafisi Jr. led the Aggies with 13 tackles. Anthony Switzer finished with ten stops and three tackles for a loss, including one sack. Safety Ike Larsen earned MW Special Teams Player of the Week recognition after his blocked extra point in the final minute allowed USU to escape Connecticut with the victory.

RELATED: How To Watch Utah State Aggies Versus Colorado State Rams

The Rams come to Logan riding the high of a 41-20 beating of Utah Tech last weekend. Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi completed 26-of-32 passes for 462 yards and four touchdowns against two interceptions; he also ran for a touchdown. Wide receiver Tory Horton caught ten balls for 227 yards and three touchdowns, including a 76-yard touchdown. Eight different Rams caught a pass in the game.

Defensively, four Rams had eight tackles or more, led by Chase Wilson’s 15 stops. Jack Howell was credited with nine tackles and returned an interception 23 yards. CSU’s defense combined for three sacks and forced one turnover against the Trailblazers.

RELATED: Week 5: Top Plays From BYU, SUU, Utah, USU, Utah Tech, Weber State

Bold denotes 2022 starter

Utah State Week Six Offense

Quarterback

McCae Hillstead

RELATED: Utah State Not Going To Rush McCae Hillstead Back From Concussion

Cooper Legas

Levi Williams

RELATED: Levi Williams Finds Vaughn For First Touchdown Pass As An Aggie

Running Back

Robert Briggs

-OR- Davon Booth

Rahsul Faison

RELATED: Running Back Depth Could Benefit Utah State

Wide Receiver

Jalen Royals

Kahanu Davis

-OR- Micah Davis

Grant Page

RELATED: Utah State Wide Receivers Face Uphill Battle In 2023

Wide Receiver

Otto Tia

-OR- Colby Bowman

-OR- Micah Davis

Arcelles Johnson

Slot Receiver

Terrell Vaughn

Micah Davis

Kyrese Rowan

Ryder MacGillivray

Tight End

Josh Sterzer 

Broc Lane

Will Monney

RELATED: Inexperienced Tight End Group For Utah State Football

Left Tackle

Ralph Frias

Calvin Knapp

Left Guard

Wade Meacham

Wyatt Bowles

RELATED: Utah State Offensive Line Ready For In-Game Challenge

Center

Falepule Alo

Aloali’i Maui

Right Guard

Tavo Motu’apuaka

Bryce Radford

Right Tackle

Cole Motes

-OR- Teague Anderson

Shively Asoau Fua

Utah State Week Six Defense

Defensive End

Paul Fitzgerald

Cian Stone

Blaine Spires

Defensive Tackle

Seni Tuiaki

Poukesi Vakauta

Siaosi Lauhingoa

Clifton Mosely Jr.

Defensive Tackle

Hale Motu’apuaka

Bo Maile

Sir Mells

RELATED: Utah State Defensive Line Needs To Grow Up Fast

Defensive End

Enoka Migao

John Ward

Ioholani Raass

Will Linebacker

Anthony Switzer

Gavin Barthiel

Bronson Olevao Jr.

Mike Linebacker

MJ Tafisi Jr.

Cole Joyce

Logan Pili

RELATED: Utah State Linebackers Ready To Work In 2023

Sam Linebacker

Jaiden Francois

Michael Anyanwu

Cornerback

JD Drew

Avante Dickerson

Xavion Steele

Backside Safety

Ike Larsen

Tegg Slone

RELATED: Utah State Safety Ike Larsen Earns Mountain West Recognition

Free Safety

Devin Dye

Simeon Harris

Cornerback

Michael Anyanwu

Gabriel Bryan

Al Ashford III

RELATED: Anyanwu Leads Utah State Cornerbacks Into 2023

Utah State Week Five Specialists

Punter

Stephen Kotsanlee

Ryan Marks

RELATED: Devin Dye Interception Leads To Utah State Trick-Play Touchdown Against JMU

Place Kicker

William Testa

Elliot Nimrod

Holder

Stephen Kotsanlee

Ryan Marks

Kickoffs

Elliot Nimrod

Ryan Marks

RELATED: 2023 Utah State Aggies Football Schedule

Long Snapper

Jacob Garcia

Alexander McDougall

Punt Returner

Micah Davis

Cooper Jones

Kick Returner

Terrell Vaughn

Micah Davis

Utah State Aggies vs. Colorado State Rams

Saturday, October 7 – Maverik Stadium | Logan, UT

Radio – Aggie Sports Network

Play-by-Play: Scott Garrard & Kevin White

Online: KSLSportsZone

RELATED: Week 5: Top Plays From BYU, SUU, Utah, USU, Utah Tech, Weber State

TV: KJZZ / Mountain West Network

Play-by-Play: Dave Fox, Alema Harrington, & Frank Dolce

Xfinity (Utah): Ch. 3/HD657

DISH / DirecTV (Utah): Ch. 14

Stream: utahstateaggies.com/watch/

RELATED STORIES

Following The Aggies With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State (2-3, 0-1) faces Colorado State (2-2, 0-0) on Saturday, October 7. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. (MT).

Utah State football games are found on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89) on the call.

KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics can be found here. 

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ochai Agbaji Dunks on Walker Kessler, John Collins

Ochai Agbaji appeared to have the highlight of the scrimmage after the guard dunked on Utah Jazz teammates Walker Kessler and John Collins

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #12 Mehmet Okur

The countdown for KSL Sports’ 50 greatest Utah Jazz players continues and coming in at number 12 is center Mehmet Okur.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Utah State Aggies Versus Colorado State Rams

The Utah State Aggies will continue Mountain West play as they look for a second consecutive win at Maverik Stadium. 

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

LA Kings Defeat San Jose Sharks In 2023 Frozen Fury Game

The LA Kings defeated the San Jose Sharks, 4-3, in the Frozen Fury series NHL preseason game played in the Delta Center.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner Creates Comic Book To Support Stroke Care, Education

Former Utah State and current Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner created and launched a comic book to support stroke education and care.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Savannah Bananas Announces World Tour, Stop In Salt Lake City

The Savannah Bananas announced their upcoming 2024 Banana Ball World Tour, including a stop in Salt Lake City, Utah.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Week Six Depth Chart As Utah State Aggies Take On Colorado State