Week Six Depth Chart As Utah State Aggies Take On Colorado State
Oct 6, 2023, 11:27 AM
LOGAN, Utah – Utah State made limited changes to their depth chart as the Aggies prepare to re-open Mountain West play against Colorado State.
USU (2-3, 1-1) hosts the Colorado State Rams (2-2, 0-0) in Logan, UT on Saturday, October 7. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. (MT).
In relief of a concussed McCae Hillstead, Cooper Legas ignited a stagnant Aggie offense when he entered early in the third quarter. Legas and Jalen Royals connected for three touchdown passes in 14:45 of game time between the third and fourth quarters. Royals finished with seven catches for 185 yards. Legas completed 11-of-13 passes for 204 yards and zero turnovers in the 34-33 win.
MJ Tafisi Jr. led the Aggies with 13 tackles. Anthony Switzer finished with ten stops and three tackles for a loss, including one sack. Safety Ike Larsen earned MW Special Teams Player of the Week recognition after his blocked extra point in the final minute allowed USU to escape Connecticut with the victory.
The Rams come to Logan riding the high of a 41-20 beating of Utah Tech last weekend. Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi completed 26-of-32 passes for 462 yards and four touchdowns against two interceptions; he also ran for a touchdown. Wide receiver Tory Horton caught ten balls for 227 yards and three touchdowns, including a 76-yard touchdown. Eight different Rams caught a pass in the game.
Defensively, four Rams had eight tackles or more, led by Chase Wilson’s 15 stops. Jack Howell was credited with nine tackles and returned an interception 23 yards. CSU’s defense combined for three sacks and forced one turnover against the Trailblazers.
Bold denotes 2022 starter
Utah State Week Six Offense
Quarterback
Cooper Legas
Levi Williams
Running Back
-OR- Davon Booth
Rahsul Faison
Wide Receiver
Kahanu Davis
-OR- Micah Davis
Grant Page
Wide Receiver
Otto Tia
-OR- Colby Bowman
-OR- Micah Davis
Arcelles Johnson
Slot Receiver
Kyrese Rowan
Ryder MacGillivray
Tight End
Josh Sterzer
Broc Lane
Will Monney
Left Tackle
Ralph Frias
Calvin Knapp
Left Guard
Wade Meacham
Wyatt Bowles
Center
Aloali’i Maui
Right Guard
Tavo Motu’apuaka
Bryce Radford
Right Tackle
Cole Motes
-OR- Teague Anderson
Shively Asoau Fua
Utah State Week Six Defense
Defensive End
Paul Fitzgerald
Cian Stone
Blaine Spires
Defensive Tackle
Seni Tuiaki
Poukesi Vakauta
Siaosi Lauhingoa
Clifton Mosely Jr.
Defensive Tackle
Bo Maile
Sir Mells
Defensive End
Enoka Migao
John Ward
Ioholani Raass
Will Linebacker
Anthony Switzer
Gavin Barthiel
Bronson Olevao Jr.
Mike Linebacker
Cole Joyce
Logan Pili
Sam Linebacker
Jaiden Francois
Michael Anyanwu
Cornerback
JD Drew
Avante Dickerson
Xavion Steele
Backside Safety
Tegg Slone
Free Safety
Devin Dye
Simeon Harris
Cornerback
Michael Anyanwu
Gabriel Bryan
Al Ashford III
Utah State Week Five Specialists
Punter
Stephen Kotsanlee
Ryan Marks
Place Kicker
William Testa
Holder
Stephen Kotsanlee
Ryan Marks
Kickoffs
Elliot Nimrod
Ryan Marks
Long Snapper
Jacob Garcia
Alexander McDougall
Punt Returner
Micah Davis
Cooper Jones
Kick Returner
Terrell Vaughn
Micah Davis
Utah State Aggies vs. Colorado State Rams
Saturday, October 7 – Maverik Stadium | Logan, UT
Radio – Aggie Sports Network
Play-by-Play: Scott Garrard & Kevin White
Online: KSLSportsZone
TV: KJZZ / Mountain West Network
Play-by-Play: Dave Fox, Alema Harrington, & Frank Dolce
Xfinity (Utah): Ch. 3/HD657
DISH / DirecTV (Utah): Ch. 14
Stream: utahstateaggies.com/watch/
