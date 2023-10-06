On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #12 Mehmet Okur

Oct 6, 2023, 11:38 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for KSL Sports’ 50 greatest Utah Jazz players continues and coming in at number 12 is center Mehmet Okur.

Leading up to the tip-off of the 50th season in Jazz history, Jake Scott and Ben Anderson have been counting down the top 50 players in franchise history as voted on by fans and the media.

Here’s a look at Mehmet Okur’s career with the Jazz.

Jazz 50: Rank No. 12 – Mehmet Okur

Acquired by the Jazz as a free agent in the summer of 2004, Okur proved to be one of the best signings in franchise history.


After winning a title as a bench player with the Detroit Pistons, Okur signed in Utah as the team looked to rebuild a championship culture in the absence of John Stockton and Karl Malone.

Despite a slow first season with the Jazz, Okur became a full-time starter by his second year in Utah and earned his lone All-Star nod representing the Western Conference in 2007.

Okur was an efficient scorer, a solid rebounder, and a deadly three-point shooter who earned a reputation as one of the most dangerous clutch players in the NBA.

Over seven seasons in Utah Okur averaged 15.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists while shooting 46 percent from the floor and 38 percent from three.

The Jazz made four trips to the postseason during Okur’s tenure in Utah including a run to the Western Conference Finals in 2007.

Okur ranks among the Jazz’s top ten all-time in three-pointers made (eighth), free-throws (ninth), defensive rebounds (ninth), rebounds per game (tenth), and win shares (tenth).

Follow the rest of the Jazz 50 countdown with Jake and Ben Monday through Friday at 11:30 leading up to the opening day of the regular season. You can see the full list here.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #12 Mehmet Okur