Vehicle fire closes US Highway 6 in Carbon County
Oct 6, 2023, 12:47 PM | Updated: 12:47 pm
(Kristy Woodhouse via Facebook)
HELPER — U.S. Highway 6 is closed in both directions north of Price due to a vehicle fire, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.
The crash, which involved at least one semitruck that later caught fire, was reported around 9:45 a.m. near milepost 228, north of the junction with U.S. 191.
State troopers have not said if anyone was injured in the crash. UDOT crews anticipated reopening U.S. 6 soon.
This is a developing story. It will be updated.