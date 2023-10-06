Vehicle fire closes US Highway 6 in Carbon County

HELPER — U.S. Highway 6 is closed in both directions north of Price due to a vehicle fire, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

The crash, which involved at least one semitruck that later caught fire, was reported around 9:45 a.m. near milepost 228, north of the junction with U.S. 191.

State troopers have not said if anyone was injured in the crash. UDOT crews anticipated reopening U.S. 6 soon.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.