Ochai Agbaji Dunks on Walker Kessler, John Collins

SALT LAKE CITY – Ochai Agbaji appeared to have the highlight of the scrimmage after the guard dunked on Utah Jazz teammates Walker Kessler and John Collins.

The Jazz shared the highlight on social media after the team played an exhibition game in Hawaii ahead of Sunday’s preseason opener.

In the highlight, Kelly Olynyk saves an offensive rebound and passes the ball to forward Luka Samanic, who then finds Agbaji in the paint by himself.

Though both Kessler and Collins rotated to challenge the shot, both were late and caught the wrath of Agbaji’s athleticism.

Agbaji may compete for a starting job heading into the 2023-24 season but will play an important role regardless entering year two of his NBA career.

After spending most of the first half of his rookie season in the G League with the Salt Lake City Stars, Agbaji had several bright moments over the final 30 games of the year with the Jazz roster.

Over the final 42 games of the year, Agbaji made 22 starts and averaged 10.1 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists while shooting 43 percent from the floor and 37 percent from three in 25 minutes of action.

The Kansas product would add significant depth to the Jazz roster on the wing if he can continue to build on his late-season push.

Jazz Enjoy Training Camp In Hawaii

The Jazz officially wrap up training camp this weekend before heading into the preseason on Sunday when they face the Los Angeles Clippers.

The team has used the time away as an opportunity to bond on and off the floor while putting on a show for Hawaiian locals.

“Being up here on the North Shore at BYU-Hawaii, they’ve been really great to let us use their space,” Coach Will Hardy said. “They’ve been unbelievably hospitable, had a great welcome for us when we first got here and we wanted to make sure we returned the favor.”

While the scrimmage gave fans an opportunity to get a first-hand look at the Jazz before the season began, it was also a valuable opportunity for the players to get their feet wet ahead of Sunday’s opener.

Jordan Clarkson described the value of a preseason scrimmage in Hawaii.#TakeNote | @kslsports pic.twitter.com/FU0S4Nc0op — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 6, 2023

“How fast we can process the game, stuff we do in practice, how fast we can turn that over to live action, I think that’s what probably what you get most out of live scrimmages,” Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson said.

The preseason opener against the Clippers should mark the debut of rookies Keyonte George, Taylor Hendricks, and Brice Sensabaugh.

George had an impressive showing during the Salt Lake and Las Vegas Summer Leagues before injuring his ankle.

Neither Hendricks nor Sensabaugh played due to injuries, but were cleared ahead of training camp.

The Jazz will face the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday at 7 pm MST in Hawaii. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone .

