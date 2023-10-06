On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
A judge rules against a Republican challenge of a congressional redistricting map in New Mexico

Oct 6, 2023, 2:25 PM | Updated: 2:57 pm

ALBUQUERQUE, NM - OCTOBER 9: Balloons fly past the New Mexico state flag during the 2018 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta on October 9, 2018 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta is the largest hot air balloon festival, drawing more than 500 balloons from all over the world. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images for Lumix)

BY MORGAN LEE, ASSOCIATED PRESS


SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico state judge ruled against a Republican Party challenge of new congressional boundaries approved by Democrats that divvied up a politically conservative oil-producing region, in an order published Friday.

Judge Fred Van Soelen wrote that the redistricting plan enacted by Democratic state lawmakers in 2021 succeeded in substantially diluting votes of their political opponents, but that the congressional redistricting changes fell short of “egregious” gerrymandering.

“Because ‘entrenchment’ is the touchstone of an egregious partisan gerrymander which the New Mexico Constitution prohibits, the court finds that the congressional redistricting map enacted under Senate Bill 1 does not violate the plaintiff’s equal protection rights,” the judge wrote.

DeSantis’ redistricting map in Florida is unconstitutional and must be redrawn, judge says

The order can be appealed to the New Mexico Supreme Court. A final decision will have a major influence on which party represents a congressional swing district along the U.S. border with Mexico where partisan control has flipped three times in three elections.

Under the current map, Democratic U.S. Rep. Gabe Vasquez in 2022 ousted a first-term Republican incumbent. But a competitive 0.7% margin of victory weighted against Republican accusations of political entrenchment by Democrats, who hold every statewide elected office in New Mexico and its three congressional seats.

New Mexico’s 2nd District is one of about a dozen that are in the spotlight nationally as Republicans campaign to hold onto their slim majority in the U.S. House of Representatives in 2024.

At trial last week, the Republican Party pushed to present evidence of egregious gerrymandering, outlined in text messages from a top-ranked Democratic legislator, arguing that Democrats cut Republican lawmakers out of deliberations as they divvied up a conservative stronghold in southeastern New Mexico among three congressional districts that all favor Democrats.

An attorney for the Democratic-led Legislature argued that the 2nd District is still competitive and that Republicans can’t prove the maps intentionally entrench Democratic politicians.

Politics

Border wall...

Priscilla Alvarez, CNN

Biden says border walls don’t work as administration bypasses laws to build more barriers in South Texas

President Joe Biden said Thursday that he doesn’t believe border walls work, even as his administration said it will waive 26 laws to build additional border barriers in the Rio Grande Valley amid heightened political pressure over migration.

1 day ago

FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., speaks to reporters just after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's la...

Jake Offenhartz

Rep. George Santos’ former campaign treasurer will plead guilty to a federal felony, prosecutors say

Prosecutors say congressman George Santos' ex-campaign treasurer will plead guilty to an unspecified felony in connection with the federal investigation of financial irregularities surrounding the indicted New York Republican.

1 day ago

Toddlers dance during play time at Living Water Child Care and Learning Center as center director J...

Associated Press

Child care programs just lost thousands of federal dollars. Families, providers scramble to cope

After two years of receiving federal subsidies, 220,000 child care programs across the country were cut off from funding Saturday Utah

3 days ago

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks to reporters hours after he was ousted as Speaker of the Hous...

Associated Press

House speaker chaos stuns lawmakers, frays relationships and roils Washington

Lawmakers who had been sitting in stunned silence gasped at the declaration: The office of speaker “is hereby declared vacant. ”

3 days ago

U.S. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) listens to a question during a press conference on ...

Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com

Utah leaders say House stripping McCarthy of speaker position is ‘hypocrisy’

Two Utah representatives expressed their disapproval of the House's historic vote Tuesday to oust Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the House.

3 days ago

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) listens during a press conference on funding for the sou...

Lisa Mascaro and Farnoush Amiri

McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote

The US House of Representatives voted on Tuesday to oust Kevin McCarthy as speaker – a historic moment that threatens to plunge House Republicans even further into chaos and turmoil.

3 days ago

