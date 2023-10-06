Instant Replay: Utes RB Ja’Quinden Jackson Honors Utah Football With Multiple Tattoos

SALT LAKE CITY – In a recent video posted to social media, Utah Utes running back Ja’Quinden Jackson walked through his tattoos and the story behind each of them.

In addition to tattoos honoring family and friends, Jackson sports a few tattoos from his time in Utah.

He has a tattoo for Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe, the two Utah Football players who tragically died in 2020 and 2021.

He also has a tattoo of his jersey that he wore in the Rose Bowl for the Utes.

Jackson explained in the video that he only gets tattoos that have a purpose or a meaning to him.

He also has a “Legends Never Die” tattoo which honors his late grandpa and friends he’s lost in his life, including Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe.

Ja’Quinden Jackson, 22 Forever

On top of showing he has what it takes to be a fantastic college running back, Jackson may have one of the best stories in all of sports.

Jackson came to the Utes in 2021 after spending one season at Texas in 2020.

But why Utah?

Jackson grew up with the Utes’ star running back at the time, Ty Jordan who just had a breakout season and had told Jackson Utah was a great place to be if he needed a fresh start. Jackson committed to the Utes on December 20, 2020, with the hopes of playing with his childhood friend once more.

Unfortunately, five days later on Christmas Day, Jordan tragically died from an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound. Despite his connection no longer being with the Utes, Jackson still came to SLC and quickly connected with cornerback Aaron Lowe.

Almost nine months to the day later, Lowe was murdered at a house party after Utah football’s game against Washington State on September 25, 2021. Naturally, losing a second connection to his new home left Jackson a little lost in his first season with Utah.

Last season, Jackson was awarded the second 22 Forever Memorial Scholarship in honor of his two friends. Jackson moved to running back a few months later and made his debut at his new spot on the one-year anniversary of Lowe’s death. Quite the way to carry on your friends’ legacy through your own.

