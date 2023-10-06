On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Instant Replay: Utes RB Ja’Quinden Jackson Honors Utah Football With Multiple Tattoos

Oct 6, 2023, 3:22 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – In a recent video posted to social media, Utah Utes running back Ja’Quinden Jackson walked through his tattoos and the story behind each of them.

In addition to tattoos honoring family and friends, Jackson sports a few tattoos from his time in Utah.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Utah Athletics (@utahathletics)

He has a tattoo for Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe, the two Utah Football players who tragically died in 2020 and 2021.

RELATED: Ja’Quinden Jackson Finding New Life In Utah’s Running Back Room

He also has a tattoo of his jersey that he wore in the Rose Bowl for the Utes.

Jackson explained in the video that he only gets tattoos that have a purpose or a meaning to him.

He also has a “Legends Never Die” tattoo which honors his late grandpa and friends he’s lost in his life, including Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe.

Ja’Quinden Jackson, 22 Forever

On top of showing he has what it takes to be a fantastic college running back, Jackson may have one of the best stories in all of sports.

Jackson came to the Utes in 2021 after spending one season at Texas in 2020.

But why Utah?

Jackson grew up with the Utes’ star running back at the time, Ty Jordan who just had a breakout season and had told Jackson Utah was a great place to be if he needed a fresh start. Jackson committed to the Utes on December 20, 2020, with the hopes of playing with his childhood friend once more.

Unfortunately, five days later on Christmas Day, Jordan tragically died from an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound. Despite his connection no longer being with the Utes, Jackson still came to SLC and quickly connected with cornerback Aaron Lowe.

Almost nine months to the day later, Lowe was murdered at a house party after Utah football’s game against Washington State on September 25, 2021. Naturally, losing a second connection to his new home left Jackson a little lost in his first season with Utah.

Last season, Jackson was awarded the second 22 Forever Memorial Scholarship in honor of his two friends. Jackson moved to running back a few months later and made his debut at his new spot on the one-year anniversary of Lowe’s death. Quite the way to carry on your friends’ legacy through your own.

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Latter-Day Saint Missionaries Visit Gordon Hayward’s Family, Wife Shares Message Of Support

Two missionaries from the Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-Day Saints ran into former Jazz All-Star Gordon Hayward on Friday.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ochai Agbaji Dunks on Walker Kessler, John Collins

Ochai Agbaji appeared to have the highlight of the scrimmage after the guard dunked on Utah Jazz teammates Walker Kessler and John Collins

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #12 Mehmet Okur

The countdown for KSL Sports’ 50 greatest Utah Jazz players continues and coming in at number 12 is center Mehmet Okur.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Week Six Depth Chart As Utah State Aggies Take On Colorado State

USU made limited changes to their depth chart as the Aggies prepare to re-open Mountain West play against Colorado State.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Utah State Aggies Versus Colorado State Rams

The Utah State Aggies will continue Mountain West play as they look for a second consecutive win at Maverik Stadium. 

8 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

LA Kings Defeat San Jose Sharks In 2023 Frozen Fury Game

The LA Kings defeated the San Jose Sharks, 4-3, in the Frozen Fury series NHL preseason game played in the Delta Center.

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Instant Replay: Utes RB Ja’Quinden Jackson Honors Utah Football With Multiple Tattoos