On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Data breach at MGM Resorts expected to cost casino giant $100 million

Oct 6, 2023, 4:04 PM

FILE - The Las Vegas Monorail passes by MGM Grand, April, 27, 2006, in Las Vegas. A “cybersecurit...

FILE - The Las Vegas Monorail passes by MGM Grand, April, 27, 2006, in Las Vegas. A “cybersecurity issue” led to the shutdown of some casino and hotel computer systems at MGM Resorts International properties across the U.S., a company official reported Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY WYATTE GRANTHAM-PHILIPS, AP BUSINESS WRITER


NEW YORK (AP) — The data breach last month that MGM Resorts is calling a cyberattack is expected to cost the casino giant more than $100 million, the Las Vegas-based company said in a Thursday regulatory filing.

The incident, which was detected on Sept. 10, led to MGM shutting down some casino and hotel computer systems at properties across the U.S. in efforts to protect data.

MGM said reservations and casino floors in Las Vegas and other states were affected — as customers shared stories on social media about not being able to make credit card transactions, obtain money from cash machines or enter hotel rooms. The company announced the end its 10-day computer shutdown on Sept. 20.

The incident bore all the hallmarks of an extortionary ransomware attack, which MGM has not confirmed. If so, it could be the costliest ransomware attack on record, said Brett Callow of the cybersecurity firm Emsisoft. In 2019, the Norwegian aluminum manufacturer Norsk Hydro suffered $70 million in losses after refusing to pay ranswomare criminals.

“While we experienced disruptions at some of our properties, operations at our affected properties have returned to normal, and the vast majority of our systems have been restored,” MGM CEO Bill Hornbuckle said in a Thursday letter to customers. “We also believe that this attack is contained.”

Cybersecurity ‘issue’ prompts computer shutdowns at MGM Resorts properties across US

Hornbuckle added that no customer bank account numbers or payment card information was compromised in the incident. But hackers stole other personal information — including names, contact information, driver’s license numbers, Social Security numbers and passport numbers belonging to some customers who did business with MGM prior to March of 2019, he said.

MGM has “no evidence” that the hackers and criminal actors have used this data to commit account fraud or identity theft Hornbuckel said, noting that the company will also reach out to impacted consumers via email and offer free identity protection and credit monitoring services. “We regret this outcome and sincerely apologize to those impacted,” he added.

In Thursday’s filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, MGM said it believes that September’s data breach will have a negative impact on its third-quarter financial results, particularly in Las Vegas — but minimal impact in the fourth quarter and operational results for the year.

In addition to the estimated $100 million loss on adjusted property earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and rent for its Las Vegas Strip resorts and other regional operations, MGM expects to incur charges totaling less than $10 million covering one-time expenses like legal fees and technology consulting.

MGM wasn’t the only casino giant to get hit by hackers last month. Caesars Entertainment disclosed a Sept. 7 cyberattack. The Reno-based company said that its casino and online operations were not disrupted.

Normal operations return to MGM Resorts 10 days after cyberattack, casino company says

Caesars was widely reported to have paid $15 million of a $30 million ransom sought by a group called Scattered Spider for a promise to secure the data. According to a Thursday report from The Wall Street Journal, which cited a unnamed person familiar with the matter, MGM refused to pay hackers’ September ransom demand.

MGM did not immediately respond to The Associated Press’ request for further comment.

Beyond the casino world, Clorox disclosed a cyberattack recently — noting the company identified “unauthorized activity” on some of IT systems back in August. The maker of bleach and other household products says the attack has caused wide-scale disruption of operations, including notable product shortages and order processing delays.

In a Wednesday announcement, Clorox said that its net sales are expected to fall between 23% and 28% for the first quarter of 2024.

________________

AP Reporters Frank Bajak, Ken Ritter and Rio Yamat contributed to this report.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Miss Piggy, a 4-month-old kitten in Isanti County, is recovering after surviviving a house explosio...

David Schuman, WCCO

Burned kitten found alive in woods eight days after Minnesota home explosion

A cat in Isanti County is recovering after surviving a house explosion, and then keeping itself alive for more than a week in the wilderness.

2 hours ago

Delta jet...

Ramishah Maruf and Pete Muntean, CNN

Delta will pay millions of dollars to settle class-action lawsuit over faulty refunds during Covid

Delta Air Lines will pay tens of millions of dollars to settle a class-action lawsuit from customers who said the airline wouldn’t refund their canceled flights in the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

2 hours ago

ALBUQUERQUE, NM - OCTOBER 9: Balloons fly past the New Mexico state flag during the 2018 Albuquerqu...

Morgan Lee, Associated Press

A judge rules against a Republican challenge of a congressional redistricting map in New Mexico

A New Mexico state judge has ruled against a Republican Party challenge of new congressional boundaries approved by Democrats.

4 hours ago

Narges Mohammadi during her medical furlough from prison in 2021 in Tehran. Mandatory Credit: Reiha...

Christian Edwards, Ed Upright and Jomana Karadsheh, CNN

Nobel Peace Prize won by Narges Mohammadi for ‘fight against the oppression of women in Iran’

The 2023 Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi for “her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all,”

5 hours ago

A hearse and debris can be seen at the rear of the Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose, Colo. ...

Jesse Bedayn

Police find at least 115 bodies at Colorado ‘green’ funeral home under investigation

Police say they have found at least 115 bodies at Colorado ‘green’ funeral home under investigation for improper handling of remains.

7 hours ago

Chris and Jennifer Tidroski have become so frustrated by the rising cost of living in America that ...

Silvia Marchetti, CNN

This family bought a cheap house in Italy because the US is too expensive

One US family has become so frustrated by the situation that they’ve decided to pack up their lives and move to a town in the deep south of Italy.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Data breach at MGM Resorts expected to cost casino giant $100 million