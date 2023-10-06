On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Pioneer era human remains found by construction crews in Providence, police say

Oct 6, 2023, 4:16 PM

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


PROVIDENCE, Cache County — The Cache County Sheriff’s Office says a construction company found human bones on Tuesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, police were notified by Legrand Johnson Construction after one of their crews found what looked like human remains in Providence.

A sheriff’s deputy responded to the scene and, with help from the State of Utah’s Forensic Anthropologist, determined the bones were human.

The next day, the state anthropologist determined the human remains were from the Pioneer era, according to the sheriff’s office.

Police say the State will take over the investigation of the case.

