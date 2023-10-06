On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CONSUMER

Delta will pay millions of dollars to settle class-action lawsuit over faulty refunds during Covid

Oct 6, 2023, 4:23 PM

Delta jet...

A Delta Airlines plane lands at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on August 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY RAMISHAH MARUF AND PETE MUNTEAN, CNN


CNN

New York (CNN) — Delta Air Lines will pay tens of millions of dollars to settle a class-action lawsuit from customers who said the airline wouldn’t refund their canceled flights in the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The total sum of claims is $27 million, and Delta will also pay 7% interest in cash or credits on top of the refund. The airline will also have to pay attorney fees, which will cost about $2.3 million, according to the settlement.

In a statement Friday, Delta said it does not admit to wrongdoing or breach of contract in the settlement.

“Since the beginning of 2020, Delta refunded over 11 million tickets totaling $6 billion, of which 20% took place in 2022,” a company spokesperson said.

More than 14,000 customers submitted their claims, which only made up approximately 19% of customers who were eligible, the settlement said. The deadline to submit a claim was September 15.

US citizen customers who received a credit for a nonrefundable ticket they bought with dollars were eligible for the class action. These customers would have requested a refund for the ticket and instead received a credit that wasn’t used up, as of January 13, 2023.

The ticket had to have been for a departing flight between March 1, 2020, to April 30, 2021, that Delta canceled.

“Delta has engaged in unfair and deceptive conduct through its policy to refuse refunds, limiting and forcing customers into a rebooked flight or travel voucher instead of returning their money,” the 2020 lawsuit said.

The plaintiffs included a teacher who paid $2,400 for nine student flights that were canceled, and another who spent more than $3,000 on flights to Egypt and didn’t know when they could use all the credit.

Airlines in 2020 descended into near chaos when the pandemic first began.

As of April 2022, airlines have paid more than $600 million in refunds to hundreds of thousands of passengers for canceled or changed flights since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the Department of Transportation.

The Department of Transportation said in 2022 that of the 7,243 consumer complaints received about the airlines in August of that year, almost one in every five concerned refunds.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Consumer

FILE - The Las Vegas Monorail passes by MGM Grand, April, 27, 2006, in Las Vegas. A “cybersecurit...

Wyatte Grantham-Philips, AP Business Writer

Data breach at MGM Resorts expected to cost casino giant $100 million

The data breach that MGM Resorts is calling a cyberattack is expected to cost the casino giant more than $100 million.

2 hours ago

Cheryl Mignone welcoming in a customer into her store, “Cheryl’s Bagels East Coast Style."...

Karah Brackin

Bagel store ditches tipping, sees increased support for business

One business owner is taking tipping out of the equation and says her business is growing because of it.

4 hours ago

water pouring from bottle to glass...

Associated Press

$228M awarded to plaintiffs who sued Nevada-based bottled water company after liver illnesses

A jury has awarded more than $228 million in damages to several plaintiffs who sued a Las Vegas-based bottled water company after its product was linked to liver illnesses, a newspaper reported Thursday.

1 day ago

File - A sign announces newly built homes in Sudbury, Ma., on March 12, 2023. On Thursday, Freddie ...

Alex Veiga, AP Business Writer and Ladd Egan, KSL TV

The average long-term US mortgage rate surges to 7.49%, its highest level since December 2000

The cost of financing a home surged again this week as the average long-term U.S. mortgage rate climbed to its highest level since December 2000.

1 day ago

Garfield says he believes the automaker should replace the failed EV battery under its warranty. Th...

Matt Gephardt & Sloan Schrage

Get Gephardt helps Lehi man to get help from electric carmaker’s warranty after battery fails

Federal law says carmakers must warranty EV batteries for at least eight years or a hundred thousand miles. Whichever comes first.

3 days ago

Toddlers dance during play time at Living Water Child Care and Learning Center as center director J...

Associated Press

Child care programs just lost thousands of federal dollars. Families, providers scramble to cope

After two years of receiving federal subsidies, 220,000 child care programs across the country were cut off from funding Saturday Utah

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Delta will pay millions of dollars to settle class-action lawsuit over faulty refunds during Covid