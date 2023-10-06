On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Latter-Day Saint Missionaries Visit Gordon Hayward’s Family, Wife Shares Message Of Support

Oct 6, 2023, 5:16 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Two missionaries from the Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-Day Saints were invited into Gordon Hayward’s home on Friday.

Hayward’s wife, Robyn, posted about the interaction on her Instagram story.

(Photo courtesy of Robyn Hayward’s Instagram)

“Saw these two guys on their mission, from Lehi and Ogden,” Hayward wrote. “If you see people on their mission, be kind and offer them to lunch or a conversation. They’re away from home for a couple years serving so be friendly and kind at the very least!”

Hayward was drafted by the Jazz in 2010 and spent seven years in Utah.

Hayward spent the past three years in Charlotte and played for the Boston Celtics before that.

RELATED: Gordon Hayward Returns To Salt Lake City For First Time With Celtics

Gordon Hayward’s Career

Though his reputation was marred by his surprising decision to sign with the Boston Celtics in the summer of 2017, Hayward is unquestionably one of the top small forwards in Jazz history.

Acquired by the Jazz with the ninth pick in the 2010 NBA Draft, Hayward steadily grew into one of the league’s most well-rounded wing players.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)


Over 516 appearances in Utah, Hayward averaged 15.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists while shooting 44 percent from the floor and 37 percent from the three-point line.

After a four-year playoff hiatus, Hayward helped lead the Jazz back to the postseason in 2017, averaging 24.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in 11 games including an upset win over the heavily favored Los Angeles Clippers in a seven-game series.

Hayward ranks among the top ten for the Jazz all-time in three-pointers made (fourth), free-throws (sixth), assists (ninth), steals (tenth), and points (ninth), and is one of 16 Jazz players to be selected to the All-Star team.

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Instant Replay: Utes RB Ja’Quinden Jackson Honors Utah Football With Multiple Tattoos

In a recent video posted to social media, Utah running back Ja'Quinden Jackson walked through his tattoos and the story behind each of them.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ochai Agbaji Dunks on Walker Kessler, John Collins

Ochai Agbaji appeared to have the highlight of the scrimmage after the guard dunked on Utah Jazz teammates Walker Kessler and John Collins

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #12 Mehmet Okur

The countdown for KSL Sports’ 50 greatest Utah Jazz players continues and coming in at number 12 is center Mehmet Okur.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Week Six Depth Chart As Utah State Aggies Take On Colorado State

USU made limited changes to their depth chart as the Aggies prepare to re-open Mountain West play against Colorado State.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Utah State Aggies Versus Colorado State Rams

The Utah State Aggies will continue Mountain West play as they look for a second consecutive win at Maverik Stadium. 

8 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

LA Kings Defeat San Jose Sharks In 2023 Frozen Fury Game

The LA Kings defeated the San Jose Sharks, 4-3, in the Frozen Fury series NHL preseason game played in the Delta Center.

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Latter-Day Saint Missionaries Visit Gordon Hayward’s Family, Wife Shares Message Of Support