Latter-Day Saint Missionaries Visit Gordon Hayward’s Family, Wife Shares Message Of Support

SALT LAKE CITY – Two missionaries from the Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-Day Saints were invited into Gordon Hayward’s home on Friday.

Hayward’s wife, Robyn, posted about the interaction on her Instagram story.

“Saw these two guys on their mission, from Lehi and Ogden,” Hayward wrote. “If you see people on their mission, be kind and offer them to lunch or a conversation. They’re away from home for a couple years serving so be friendly and kind at the very least!”

Hayward was drafted by the Jazz in 2010 and spent seven years in Utah.

Hayward spent the past three years in Charlotte and played for the Boston Celtics before that.

Gordon Hayward said it is nice to focus on his game this summer and not have to worry about rehabbing from an injury. pic.twitter.com/vUVcVNSCGH — Steve Reed (@SteveReedAP) October 2, 2023

Gordon Hayward’s Career

Though his reputation was marred by his surprising decision to sign with the Boston Celtics in the summer of 2017, Hayward is unquestionably one of the top small forwards in Jazz history.

Acquired by the Jazz with the ninth pick in the 2010 NBA Draft, Hayward steadily grew into one of the league’s most well-rounded wing players.

Over 516 appearances in Utah, Hayward averaged 15.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists while shooting 44 percent from the floor and 37 percent from the three-point line.

After a four-year playoff hiatus, Hayward helped lead the Jazz back to the postseason in 2017, averaging 24.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in 11 games including an upset win over the heavily favored Los Angeles Clippers in a seven-game series.

Hayward ranks among the top ten for the Jazz all-time in three-pointers made (fourth), free-throws (sixth), assists (ninth), steals (tenth), and points (ninth), and is one of 16 Jazz players to be selected to the All-Star team.

