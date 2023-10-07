On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Garage fire destroys Tooele family’s Christmas decorations, traditions, tools and more

Oct 6, 2023, 8:50 PM | Updated: 8:54 pm

Shara Park's Profile Picture

BY SHARA PARK


KSLTV.com

TOOELE – A Tooele family is urging compassion towards others in the wake of a devastating fire that destroyed years of personal belongings.

At approximately 3:00 a.m. Thursday, Dani Spendlove woke to a fire consuming the detached garage behind her home near 100 North and 100 East.

“I heard this noise, and it wasn’t a normal noise, it was a like a pop and a crash and now I know it was the windows exploding from the fire,” Spendlove said.

While calling 911 Spendlove gathered her four children up in blankets and rushed them out the front door, worried the fire might spread to the main house. Fortunately, the family lives behind the Tooele City Fire Department and help arrived quickly and the fire was contained to the garage.

“I’m so glad it’s not my family, I’m so glad it’s not our house,” Spendlove said. “I love my house, my 100-year-old beautiful craftsman house, so it’s just been purely gratitude.”

The fire destroyed the family’s recently stocked freezer, bins of winter clothing, work tools, and lawn and gardening equipment. It also destroyed many of the kids’ toys and the family’s Christmas decorations and traditions.

“We would wrap 25 Christmas books and open a book every day as a countdown to Christmas, those are all gone,” Spendlove said. “Christmas tree ornaments that we’ve had for the 14 years we’ve been married, and some that my husband and I brought from our childhood.”

Since the fire, friends and neighbors have reached out offering support. When asked if the family needed any donations, Dani politely declined saying she hoped insurance would cover most of the damage, and instead encouraged those considering donating to her family to look for someone that might be quietly struggling.

“That five or ten dollars you would have sent to us, take somebody out to ice cream and let somebody talk,” Spendlove said.

Spendlove recalled many times in her life, prior to this fire, when she could have used someone reaching out to check on her.

“I think if I could ask anything of anybody it would be think about who might have those invisible fires and just reach out to somebody, even if they look like they’re doing great on the outside. I think sometimes the ones that look the best on the outside are the ones struggling the most on the inside,” she said.

While investigators try to determine what caused the fire, Spendlove is now trying to catalog everything that was in the garage.

“As I start listing things more and more comes to my mind,” she said. “It’s not stuff that we need for everyday life or necessities, but it’s things that enhance those experiences that you only get once a year or certain times of the year. “

Spendlove said she’s grateful for all the neighbors and even strangers who have reached out to offer help, she said she’s extremely grateful for all the hugs.

“There is no loneliness in this kind of trial, everybody is here and everybody is asking how can we help,” she said. “It’s made me think a lot about those times in my life and those people that they need this kind of rally but there is no sky-high flames indicating these people need help.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

An SUV crashed into a barrier in a parking lot in Midvale and burst into flames Friday night, accor...

Cimaron Neugebauer

SUV bursts into flames after crashing into barrier in Midvale

An SUV crashed into a barrier in a parking lot and burst into flames Friday night, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

8 minutes ago

Two-Spirits Powwow...

Erin Cox

Two-Spirit powwow shows Native American traditions of inclusion

Powwows have been a long-standing tradition but one ceremony on Friday celebrated certain members of Utah's community.

3 hours ago

Salt Lake City 's inversion...

Katija Stjepovic

New construction projects are focusing on electric power over gas

Switching from gas to electric cars could drastically clean up Salt Lake City's air.

3 hours ago

Millard County services sign...

Alex Cabrero

Millard Co. warns visitors for Eclipse to be prepared

The big eclipse is rolling through Utah next week and since Delta is close to the west desert, which is smack dab in the middle of the eclipse path, things in town could get really busy. 

4 hours ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Mike Anderson

Vandalism at two WSU campuses is just one example of rise in incidents across US

A second swastika found within about as many weeks on campuses of Weber State University has people in the Jewish community concerned about what they see as an increased tolerance for hate.

5 hours ago

Cache County Sheriff's Office logo...

Michael Houck

Pioneer era human remains found by construction crews in Providence, police say

The Cache County Sheriff's Office says a construction company found human remains on Tuesday.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Garage fire destroys Tooele family’s Christmas decorations, traditions, tools and more