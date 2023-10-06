Roy Royals Take Advantage Of Turnovers, Beat Bountiful Redhawks

SALT LAKE CITY – The Roy Royals picked up their seventh victory of the season with a win on the road over the Bountiful Redhawks.

The Redhawks hosted the Royals at Bountiful High School on Friday, October 6. It was the first time that Bountiful and Roy have played since 2018.

Roy beat Bountiful, 26-14.

1:51 into the contest, the Redhawks fumbled a snap and the Royals recovered the loose ball near midfield to end Bountiful’s first possession.

With 7:13 remaining in the quarter, Daeqwan Snider worked his way into the end zone for the game’s first points. Snider’s burst helped Roy take a 7-0 lead.

Less than a minute later, the Redhawks were pressured in the backfield and Bountiful’s Emerson Geilman threw an interception into the hands of the Royals’ Cole West at the Roy 40-yard line.

With 5:27 to go in the quarter, Roy’s Dru Gardener broke free down the near sideline for a 54-yard touchdown. The score pushed Roy’s advantage to 14-0.

Despite a pair of first quarter turnovers, the Redhawks limited the Royals to a 14-0 advantage at the end of the first quarter.

In the opening minutes of the second quarter, the Royals made a field goal to extend their lead to 17-0 at the 9:16 mark.

A few minutes later, the Redhawks finally found paydirt to end Roy’s 17-point run. Bountiful’s Siaki Fekitoa weaved his way out of the backfield before finding open grass. Fekitoa worked his way across the goal line to help the Redhawks trim Roy’s lead to 17-7.

Roy’s next drive ended quickly after Bountiful picked off a pass deep in Royal territory.

Just like the Royals did in the first half, the Redhawks turned the turnover into points. With 4:28 to play before halftime, Fekitoa powered his way into the end zone for his second score of the game. The run cut Roy’s lead to 17-14.

At the end of the first half, the Redhawks missed a potential game-tying field goal and the Royals took a three-point lead into the locker room at the break.

On their first drive of the second half, the Royals connected on a field goal to stretch their lead to 20-14 at the 8:25 mark of the third quarter.

The Redhawks were shut out in the quarter and it remained a six-point contest heading into the final 12 minutes of game time.

A minute into the fourth quarter, the Royals intercepted Geilman and returned the ball to midfield.

With 8:58 left to play, the Royals punched the ball across the goal line on a run by Robert Young. The score gave Roy a 26-14 advantage. The Royals went for two after the touchdown but failed to convert.

The Redhawks slowly marched down the field and into the red zone. However, Bountiful turned the ball over on downs after failing to score on a pass into the end zone with 2:49 to go.

Roy took over deep in its own territory. The Royals ran out the clock down to a minute left before punting the ball to the Redhawks. Roy picked off a Bountiful pass with 16 seconds left. It was the fourth interception thrown by Bountiful and the Redhawks’ fifth total turnover. Roy closed the game in victory formation.

With the win, the Royals improved their record to 7-2 this season. The Redhawks fell to 5-4.

Roy’s next game is at home against the Northridge Knights on October 12 at 7 p.m. (MDT). Bountiful’s final regular season game is on the road against the Woods Cross Wildcats on October 12 at 7 p.m.

With a win over the Knights, the Royals would be crowned as outright Region 5 champions.

