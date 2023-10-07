Utah senior living center reverses course on $300 fee for manual payments

TAYLORSVILLE—After a significant public outcry over the news of a $300 processing fee for manual payments, a Utah senior living center announced to its residents that it was reversing course on the new policy.

On Wednesday, KSL 5 reported on the policy, which family members and caregivers said was circulated to residents of Legacy House of Taylorsville in a letter dated Sept. 29.

“As of November 1, all manual monthly service fee payments will automatically incur a $300 processing fee to account for the added time and costs incurred by the Legacy team to process such payments,” the letter stated, which was obtained by KSL. “Please note that this charge will be monthly should you choose to continue to pay monthly by check. This fee will be waived for all automatic payment options.”

Legacy initially stood by the policy change—which was set to apply at all of its facilities in multiple states—noting in a statement the “inflationary environment” and that auto-pay would help the company prevent additional staffing and operational costs.

In a new letter dated Oct. 5 and issued to residents and their families, however, the company reversed course.

“Like a family, there are moments we stumble, apologize, and must ask for your grace—this is just such a moment,” the new letter stated. “Please know Legacy values your feedback, is listening, and acting. While not intended, we understand the added concern our earlier notification caused. And, after hearing your concerns, we will no longer be making changes to the current service fee payment process.”

The company continued to underscore its belief that electronic payments were safe and a “more streamlined method for all parties.”

Nathaniel Gardner, a caregiver for one of the Legacy House of Taylorsville residents, reacted positively to the news on Friday after originally raising concerns the policy unfairly targeted seniors who were more likely to write checks in the first place.

“That’s great, that’s really good!” said Gardner. “I think it was a way to try to get everyone to move over to the automatic payments and it just wasn’t the right way to do it.”