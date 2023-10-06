Livingston, Riggs Lead Timpanogos To Victory Over Salem Hills

On the Site:
SALT LAKE CITY – The Timpanogos Timberwolves ran over the Salem Hills SkyHawks on Friday, 35-14.

Salem Hills Skyhawks 14 @ Timpanogos Timberwolves 35

The T-Wolves owned a 35-0 lead before the SkyHawks scored a pair of touchdowns late in the contest. Luke Livingston led Timpanogos with two passing touchdowns. Chase Riggs scored two total touchdowns for the Timberwolves.

Week 9 Recap For 4A Utah High School Football

Region 8

Spanish Fork Dons 21 @ Payson Lions 24

The Payson Lions took down the Spanish Fork Dons on Friday evening, 24-21. The Lions held off a late push by the Dons in the fourth quarter to secure the win. Spanish Fork scored 14 points in the final quarter but it wasn’t enough to come back against Payson. The Lions were led by Tervyn Wall’s three touchdown passes to Cooper Swasey.

Uintah Utes 8 @ No. 22 Provo Bulldogs 42

The Provo Bulldogs took down the Uintah Utes on Friday, 42-8. The Bulldogs scored 42 unanswered points before the Utes got onto the scoreboard as the game ended. Soakai Aston led Provo with three total touchdowns.

Region 9

Pine View Panthers 9 @ No. 7 Crimson Cliffs Mustangs 63

The Crimson Cliffs Mustangs stomped the Pine View Panthers, 63-9. The Mustangs jumped out to a 28-0 lead in the opening quarter. By halftime, Crimson Cliffs was up by a score of 42-3. Steele Barben led the Mustangs with five touchdown passes.

Hurricane Tigers 18 @ Desert Hills Thunder 56

The Desert Hills Thunder stormed past the Hurricane Tigers, 56-18. The Thunder took a 35-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. Gerritt Grondel led Desert Hills with four rushing touchdowns.

Snow Canyon Warriors 14 @ Dixie Flyers 10

The Snow Canyon Warriors defeated the Dixie Flyers on Friday, 14-10. After the Flyers took a 10-7 lead into the locker room at halftime, the Warriors pitched a shutout on defense in the second half. Snow Canyon scored the game-winning touchdown in the third quarter and held off Dixie in the fourth quarter. Snow Canyon was led by JT Westbrook’s two touchdown passes.

RELATED STORIES

Region 10

Cottonwood Colts 37 @ Hillcrest Huskies 7 (Thursday, October 5)

The Cottonwood Colts crushed the Hillcrest Huskies on Thursday night, 37-7. It was Cottonwood’s first victory of the season. The Colts used a 21-point first half and a 16-point fourth quarter to secure the win. Hillcrest was limited to a single score in the second quarter. Ryan Nielson led Cottonwood with a pair of rushing touchdowns.

Stansbury Stallions 47 @ Murray Spartans 0 (Thursday, October 5)

The Stansbury Stallions blanked the Murray Spartans on Thursday, 47-0. The Stallions stormed to victory behind a 33-point first half. Alex Geovjian led Stansbury with four rushing touchdowns.

No. 8 Park City Miners 52 @ Tooele Buffaloes 21

The Park City Miners soundly defeated the Tooele Buffaloes on Friday, 52-21. The Miners owned a 21-0 lead after the opening 12 minutes and took a 31-7 lead into the halftime break. Lincoln Jackson led the Miners with three touchdown passes.

Region 11

No. 16 Sky View Bobcats 27 @ Mountain Crest Mustangs 14

The Sky View Bobcats beat the Mountain Crest Mustangs on Friday night, 27-14. The Bobcats scored in every quarter of the contest and limited the Mustangs to a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter. Brevin Egbert, Carson Thatcher, and Bryton Williams accounted for Sky View scores.

Bear River Bears 28 @ No. 17 Ridgeline Riverhawks 42

The Ridgeline Riverhawks flew over the Bear Rivers Bears on Friday, 42-28. The Bears scored 14 points in the fourth quarter but it wasn’t enough to overcome the 35-14 lead that Ridgeline took into the final 12 minutes of action. Ridgeline was led by Nate Dahle’s two touchdown passes.

Logan Grizzlies 15 @ Green Canyon Wolves 39

The Green Canyon Wolves took down the Logan Grizzlies, 39-15. Green Canyon jumped to a 19-0 lead in the first quarter and took a 33-7 lead into the halftime break. Payton Wilson led the Wolves with five total touchdowns.

Non-region

Mountain View Bruins 55 @ Jordan Beetdiggers 37

The Mountain View Bruins defeated the Jordan Beetdiggers on Friday night, 55-37. The Bruins started the game strong and took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Mountain View added to its total before halftime and entered the break with a 35-12 advantage. The Bruins extended their lead in the third quarter with 13 additional points. Jordan scored 19 points in the final 12 minutes but the early deficit proved too much for the Beetdiggers late in the contest.

