No. 12 Davis Darts Complete Fourth Quarter Comeback Over Farmington Phoenix

SALT LAKE CITY – The No. 12 Davis Darts outscored the Farmington Phoenix 22-7 in the second half to comeback and win by one point, 36-35.

Darts running back Owen Talbot found the end zone with 8 seconds left to put Davis down one. Talbot had his number called again for a two-point conversion and he got it for the win.

Davis QB Tradon Bessinger was electric for the Darts on Thursday. He completed 28 of 37 attempts for 301 yards and three touchdowns.

Week 9 Recap For 6A Utah High School Football

Region 1

Fremont Silverwolves 7 @ Weber Warriors 54 (Thursday, October 5)

The Weber Warriors made quick work of the Fremont Silverwolves to improve to 5-4. They led 24-0 at the half and followed that with a 28-point third quarter. Weber’s Jack Jacobs pulled in two interceptions. Warriors QB Crew Cacciacarne threw for 319 yards and four touchdowns, each to a different receiver.

No. 13 Syracuse Titans 45 @ Layton Lancers 0 (Thursday, October 5)

The Syracuse Titans improved to 7-2 with a blowout win over the winless Layton Lancers on Thursday. Just over a minute into the game, Rhett Thompson caught a 63-yard bomb for a touchdown that set the tone for the whole game. Syracuse led 21-0 after the first quarter. Titans running back Kobe Bennett had 16 carries for 112 yards and two touchdowns.

Region 2

No. 15 Bingham Miners 3 @ No. 1 Corner Canyon Chargers 38

The Corner Canyon Chargers continue their run of dominance with a big win over the Bingham Miners. Corner Canyon’s Bryton Brady ran in two red zone touchdowns. QB Isaac Wilson had two passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown.

Score CORRECTION! (Sorry, we don’t kick a lot of field goals!) pic.twitter.com/2qa0FMfyE3 — CornerCanyonFootball (@CCHSFOOTBALL_) October 7, 2023

Riverton Silverwolves 9 @ No. 6 Mountain Ridge Sentinels 34

The Riverton Silverwolves were shut out in the second half as the Mountain Ridge Sentinels cruised to their 7th win of the season. Mountain Ridge’s Kai Meza caught two important touchdowns late in the second quarter. Andrew Nielson was the only Silverwolf to find the end zone.

Herriman Mustangs 42 @ Copper Hills Grizzlies 8

The Herriman Mustangs nearly pulled off a shutout until the Copper Hills Grizzlies scored late in the fourth. Herriman wide receiver Kaden Hansen recorded a hat trick with three receiving touchdowns. All three scores came from 30 or more yards (35 yards, 71 yards, and 34 yards). Kenny Banza ran in Copper Hills’ sole touchdown.

Region 3

No. 4 American Fork Cavemen 38 @ Westlake Thunder 7

The American Fork Cavemen improved to 8-1 with a big win over the Westlake Thunder on the road. Cavemen QB Dylan Story posted three touchdowns. He connected with receiver Jacob Dean twice in the end zone. Westlake got on the board in the fourth behind a TD reception by Mason Jenkins.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Afhs Cavemen (@americanforkhigh)

No. 5 Pleasant Grove Vikings 34 @ No. 2 Skyridge Falcons 31

The battle of top five teams ended in a narrow three-point victory for the Pleasant Grove Vikings over the Skyridge Falcons. The game went to overtime and Skyridge struck first with a field goal. The Vikings answered with a touchdown to take the win in front of the Skyridge fans.

No. 19 Lone Peak Knights 24 @ No. 9 Lehi Pioneers 34

The Lehi Pioneers defeated the Lone Peak Knights for the first time in school history on Friday. The Knights turned up the gas in the second half, outscoring Lehi 21-10, but it was too little, too late. Ozzie Williams had a defensive touchdown for the Pioneers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lehi Football (@lehifootball)

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kslsports