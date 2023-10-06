On the Site:
Viewmont Vikings Rally Back To Beat Bonneville Lakers In Week Nine

Oct 6, 2023, 10:54 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Viewmont Vikings scored 14 unanswered fourth-quarter points to comeback and beat the Bonneville Lakers on the road.

Kingston Mickens tied the game at 21 early in the quarter and Daren Tovey gave Viewmont their first lead with 90 seconds left in regulation.

Week 9 Recap For 5A Utah High School Football

Region 4

No. 24 Granger Lancers 49 @ Cyprus Pirates 0

A big first half propelled the Granger Lancers to a shutout victory over the Cyprus Pirates on Friday. Granger QB  Carson Su’esu’e had four passing touchdowns All seven of Granger’s touchdowns came from a different Lancer. Jordan Tu’uao, Benson Kofe, and Uisi Tu’uao all had touchdowns on plays from 50 or more yards.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Granger Football (@homeofthelancers)

Kearns Cougars 29 @ West Jordan Jaguars 7

After the West Jordan Jaguars scored first, the Kearns Cougars scored 29 straight points to win and inch closer to an even record. Kymani Fauatea posted three rushing touchdowns for the Cougars. Cody Johnson ran in West Jordan’s first-quarter touchdown.

Taylorsville Warriors 0 @ Hunter Wolverines 42

The V were unable to pick up their first win as they dropped to the Hunter Wolverines in week nine. Lote Sotele had two touchdown runs for the Wolverines and Pasi Havea had an 89-yard touchdown run just after halftime. Hunter improved to 5-3 with the win.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hunter High School (@hhswolverines)

Region 5

No. 18 Box Elder Bees 12 @ Woods Cross Wildcats 17

The home crowd played a big factor as the Woods Cross Wildcats upset the Box Elder Bees on Friday. The Bees took an early lead and carried the 6-0 advantage into halftime. Woods Cross scored 17 straight points to take the lead and they wouldn’t look back. Box Elder is now 7-2 after winning their first seven games.

Region 6

Highland Rams 7 @ No. 23 Olympus Titans 37 (Thursday, October 5)

The Olympus Titans led the Highland Rams 24-0 after the first 12 minutes and went on to win in convincing fashion. Ty Seagle caught a 70-yard deep ball as part of the first-quarter barrage. Kj Williams scored Highlands only points in the fourth quarter.

East Leopards 16 @ No. 10 West Panthers 33 (Thursday, October 5)

The West Panthers trailed by one with less than 20 minutes left to play. Louie Hamiloton and Kelvin Malepeai then scored three touchdowns to take the lead and expand on it. Malepeai posted a hat trick with three rushing touchdowns. East’s Nasio Otukolo had a 70-yard kick return touchdown at the end of the first quarter.

No. 21 Alta Hawks 43 @ Skyline Eagles 0

The Alta Hawks win over the Skyline Eagles was never a doubt. They scored 49 seconds into the game and led 29-0 at halftime. All six of the Hawks touchdowns came from a different player. QB Kepa Niumeitolu threw three touchdowns.

Region 7

Cedar Valley Aviators 21 @ Wasatch Wasps 35

The Wasatch Wasps concluded their regular season with a two-possession home victory over the Cedar Valley Aviators. The Wasps scored three touchdowns in the second quarter to give themselves a lead that they wouldn’t lose. Wastach’s Jojo Hyer caught a pair of 45-yard touchdown passes in the second half.

Orem Tigers 21 @ No. 14 Springville Red Devils 28

The Springville Red Devils took the lead over the Orem Tigers late in the fourth behind a touchdown run by Tuiono Valeti. The Tigers fought back from down 14 to tie the game at 21 in the final quarter. Valeti had three rushing touchdowns for the Red Devils.

No. 3 Timpview Thunderbirds 42 @ Maple Mountain Golden Eagles 20

The Timpview Thunderbirds shut out the Maple Mountain Golden Eagles in the second half to secure a week nine victory. The Thunderbirds led 28-20 at the half but then kicked up the defensive intensity after the break. Timpview’s Aisa Galea’I had two rushing touchdowns.

Non-region

Queen Creek (Arizona) 21 @ No. 11 Brighton Bengals 45 (Thursday, October 5)

The Brighton Bengals blew out the Queen Creek Bulldogs despite a late push from the Arizona school. The Bengals led 24-0 at the half. Brighton QB Kaden Morzelewski threw for three touchdowns as the Bengals improve to 7-2.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

