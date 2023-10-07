Public’s help needed to find missing Syracuse teen

SYRACUSE — Jocelyn Williams, 16, was last seen in Syracuse on Sept. 11 and has now been missing for over three weeks. Authorities say they strongly believe she is staying somewhere in Farmington, Utah.

Williams is described as 5’9″ and weighs about 230 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) is working with Syracuse Police Department to try to locate her. They noted that she is being featured on Ring’s Neighbors app, to “increase awareness of missing children and bring them home. This feature reaches millions of users, providing real-time assistance in locating missing children,” NCMEC said, in a media advisory statement.

any information about Williams or her disappearance can be reported to NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST or the Syracuse Police Department at 801-451-4151.