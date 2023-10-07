Former Crumbl employees enraged after supposed layoffs

OREM — Multiple people claiming to be former employees of Crumbl Cookies made enraged statements online and through news tips on Saturday. They said that there had been at least 100 layoffs.

The Utah-based cookie company was called the “fastest-growing desert chain in the United States” by the New York Times in April of 2023. Despite multiple child labor law violations that were reported in lieu of a federal investigation in 2022, the company continued to expand and opened its first locations in Canada.

Additionally, Crumbl Cookies sought multiple legal battles with their competitors, Crave Cookies and Dirty Dough. Crumbl sued them both in May of 2022, and later dismissed the suit against Crave, leaving the fight with Dirty Dough still open. Dirty Dough then filed a countersuit against Crumbl, stating the legal proceedings caused them economic losses. Results of the Dirty Dough

The company, founded in 2017 by cousins Sawyer Hemsley and Jason McGowan, was said to have 918 stores around the U.S. as of Sept. 2023, before supposed layoffs were made. Many of the layoffs reported were at the flagship store in Orem, Utah. It’s unclear whether the location will remain open.

A Reddit user who claims to be a former employee posted stating the company had “blind-sided” them. They also made statements about the company’s co-founder and his recent Instagram activity.

“Meanwhile, Sawyer posting his new mansion on Instagram all while this is going on,” the post said.

KSL TV received an anonymous news tip confirming they had seen Sawyer’s post on his Instagram story. The tip said he later removed the content from his story after he was called out online.

“We all saw Sawyer Hensley on his Instagram page recording himself picking out decor for his new mansion while we lost our jobs,” the tip said.

KSL was unable to confirm the story post accusations but did confirm a vlog Sawyer posted a week before the alleged layoffs were made. The vlog shows construction progress on a large new home, captioned with his comment:

“I may or may not have told the design team to include a @crumblcookies inspired moment within the house. 👀”

KSL TV is currently awaiting response from the company’s public relations department to confirm the number of layoffs and locations in which they were made.