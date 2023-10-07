USU Football Announces Cooper Legas As Starting QB Against Colorado State

LOGAN – The Utah State Aggies announced Cooper Legas as the team’s starting quarterback for their Week 6 contest against the Colorado State Rams.

The Aggies will host the Rams at Maverik Stadium in Logan, Utah on Saturday, October 7.

After starting the past two games, McKae Hillstead did not suit up for the Colorado State game.

This season, Legas has thrown for 588 yards, six touchdowns, and two interceptions. He’s also run the ball 22 times for 51 yards.

After starting the first three games of the season, the Orem, Utah native was benched during Utah State’s loss against the Air Force Falcons. Legas didn’t play against James Madison. The senior signal-caller returned to the field in USU’s win over UConn after Hillstead suffered an injury against the Huskies.

After suffering a concussion last week against Air Force, McCae Hillstead is not in uniform as @USUFootball and Cooper Legas get ready to face @CSUFootball in a @MountainWest battle 🏈#AggiesAllTheWay @kslsports pic.twitter.com/tvhQtb9BJ5 — Brian Preece (@bpreece24) October 7, 2023

RELATED: Utah State Not Going To Rush McCae Hillstead Back From Concussion

In the win over UConn, Legas was 11/13 passing for 204 yards and three touchdowns. He had a rating of 292.6 and a QBR of 87.0.

Utah State’s game against Colorado State is slated for kickoff at 6 p.m. (MDT). The game will be broadcast on KJZZ, UtahStateAggies.com, and KSL Sports Zone (1280 AM).

the throwbacks are almost ready to hit the field ⏳#AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/hSP4UpUA3q — USU Football (@USUFootball) October 7, 2023

Colorado State & Utah State in 2023

Colorado State arrives in Northern Utah with a 2-2 record. Saturday’s contest will be the Rams’ first conference game of the season.

The Rams opened their 2023 campaign with a pair of defeats. Colorado State lost at home to Washington State before dropping a road game at No. 18 Colorado. The Rams are coming off consecutive victories over MTSU and Utah Tech.

Utah State opened Mountain West action with a loss to the Air Force Falcons. The Aggies own a 2-3 record, including 0-1 in conference games.

USU started the season with a loss on the road to No. 25 Iowa. The Aggies bounced back with a win in their home opener against the Idaho State Bengals. Following their first win, the Aggies fell in back-to-back games against Air Force and James Madison. In Week 5, USU escaped the northeast with a one-point victory over the UConn Huskies.

RELATED: How To Watch Utah State Aggies Versus Colorado State Rams

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland