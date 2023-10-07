Utah State Safety Ike Larsen Ends Colorado State Drive With Pick In End Zone

LOGAN – Utah State safety Ike Larsen intercepted a pass in the end zone to halt a possible scoring drive during the Aggies’ home game against the Colorado State Rams.

With 11:38 remaining in the first half, Rams quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi unloaded a deep pass into the end zone on a 1st & 10 from the USU 40-yard line.

Larsen picked off Fowler-Nicolosi’s pass to prevent a potential Colorado State touchdown. Colorado State owned a 17-3 lead over Utah State at the time of Larsen’s pick.

The interception ended a nine-play, 35-yard drive by the Rams that lasted 3:42.

Up to that point in the contest, Larsen had recorded two tackles, one pass breakup, and an interception.

Unfortunately for the Aggies, Utah State responded with an interception of its own on the next drive.

The sophomore entered the game with 36 total tackles, 18 solo tackles, one forced fumble, one interception, and one touchdown in five games this season.

Utah State’s game against Colorado State is broadcast on KJZZ, UtahStateAggies.com, and KSL Sports Zone (1280 AM).

Colorado State & Utah State in 2023

Colorado State arrives in Northern Utah with a 2-2 record. Saturday’s contest will be the Rams’ first conference game of the season.

The Rams opened their 2023 campaign with a pair of defeats. Colorado State lost at home to Washington State before dropping a road game at No. 18 Colorado. The Rams are coming off consecutive victories over MTSU and Utah Tech.

Utah State opened Mountain West action with a loss to the Air Force Falcons. The Aggies own a 2-3 record, including 0-1 in conference games.

USU started the season with a loss on the road to No. 25 Iowa. The Aggies bounced back with a win in their home opener against the Idaho State Bengals. Following their first win, the Aggies fell in back-to-back games against Air Force and James Madison. In Week 5, USU escaped the northeast with a one-point victory over the UConn Huskies.

