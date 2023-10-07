Davon Booth Scampers 22 Yards For Second Quarter Utah State Touchdown
Oct 7, 2023, 7:26 PM
LOGAN, Utah – Junior running back Davon Booth rumbled 22 yards for the first Utah State touchdown of the night as USU looks to start another comeback.
The Aggies (2-3, 0-1) are hosting the Colorado State Rams in a Mountain West matchup at Maverik Stadium in Logan, UT.
RELATED: Utah State Safety Ike Larsen Ends Colorado State Drive With Pick In End Zone
Confirmed: Davon Booth is that dude😤‼️
⚡️ @Vonn_6k #AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/kbI7CQ00hY
— USU Football (@USUFootball) October 8, 2023
Trailing 17-3 and facing yet another deficit, Booth broke through the line before racing untouched to the end zone after taking the handoff for quarterback Cooper Legas
USU fell behind 17-0 before scoring the last ten points to make it a one-score game. Legas is 5-of-13 for 70 yards with two interceptions on underthrown balls. Micah Davis has two catches for 54 yards. Booth leads the Aggie rushing attack with 58 yards and a touchdown on eight carries.
RELATED: Utah State Not Going To Rush McCae Hillstead Back From Concussion
Utah State Aggies vs. Colorado State Rams All-Time
This is the 79th meeting between this programs in a series dating back to 1902. Only Utah (112) and Brigham Young (91) have faced the Aggies more times. USU looks to inch closer to .500 in the all-time series, trailing 37-39-2 in the all-time series against CSU and 20-20-1 at home.
RELATED: Utah State Defense Shines In Victory Over Colorado State
Utah State has won the last four games including a 17-13 win in Fort Collins last October. Fans might remember it as the ‘Bishop Davenport game’ in which the fourth-string freshman QB was unexpectedly pressed into action after Cooper Legas and Levi Williams were injured. Davenport went 3-of-9 through the air for 41 yards. The true freshman quarterback ran for 29 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries in his first appearance.
USU held on for a 26-24 win the last time these teams locked horns at Maverik Stadium in 2021.
RELATED: Utah State Struggling With Injuries As Mountain West Play Continues
How To Watch
Radio – Aggie Sports Network
Play-by-Play: Scott Garrard & Kevin White
Online: KSLSportsZone
You know what day it is… it’s 𝙂𝘼𝙈𝙀𝘿𝘼𝙔 📢
𝙑𝙎 Colorado State
🎟️ https://t.co/peEcTNH0A2
📺 KJZZ 14 and @mountainwest Network: https://t.co/UfcbFPilNL
📻 https://t.co/salTko7xEE#AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/hpCsxZTPJd
— USU Football (@USUFootball) October 7, 2023
RELATED: Week 5: Top Plays From BYU, SUU, Utah, USU, Utah Tech, Weber State
TV: KJZZ / Mountain West Network
Play-by-Play: Dave Fox, Alema Harrington, & Frank Dolce
Xfinity (Utah): Ch. 3/HD657
DISH / DirecTV (Utah): Ch. 14
Stream: utahstateaggies.com/watch/
Following The Aggies With KSL Sports Zone
Utah State (2-3, 0-1) is hosting Colorado State (2-2, 0-0) in the 79th matchup between the two programs. The Aggies are 37-39-2 all-time against CSU with a 20-20-1 home record.
Utah State football games are found on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89) on the call.
KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics can be found here.
Take us with you, wherever you go.
Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.