Davon Booth Scampers 22 Yards For Second Quarter Utah State Touchdown

Oct 7, 2023, 7:26 PM

LOGAN, Utah – Junior running back Davon Booth rumbled 22 yards for the first Utah State touchdown of the night as USU looks to start another comeback.

The Aggies (2-3, 0-1) are hosting the Colorado State Rams in a Mountain West matchup at Maverik Stadium in Logan, UT.

RELATED: Utah State Safety Ike Larsen Ends Colorado State Drive With Pick In End Zone

Trailing 17-3 and facing yet another deficit, Booth broke through the line before racing untouched to the end zone after taking the handoff for quarterback Cooper Legas

USU fell behind 17-0 before scoring the last ten points to make it a one-score game. Legas is 5-of-13 for 70 yards with two interceptions on underthrown balls. Micah Davis has two catches for 54 yards. Booth leads the Aggie rushing attack with 58 yards and a touchdown on eight carries.

RELATED: Utah State Not Going To Rush McCae Hillstead Back From Concussion

Utah State Aggies vs. Colorado State Rams All-Time

This is the 79th meeting between this programs in a series dating back to 1902. Only Utah (112) and Brigham Young (91) have faced the Aggies more times. USU looks to inch closer to .500 in the all-time series, trailing 37-39-2 in the all-time series against CSU and 20-20-1 at home.

RELATED: Utah State Defense Shines In Victory Over Colorado State

Utah State has won the last four games including a 17-13 win in Fort Collins last October. Fans might remember it as the ‘Bishop Davenport game’ in which the fourth-string freshman QB was unexpectedly pressed into action after Cooper Legas and Levi Williams were injured. Davenport went 3-of-9 through the air for 41 yards. The true freshman quarterback ran for 29 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries in his first appearance.

USU held on for a 26-24 win the last time these teams locked horns at Maverik Stadium in 2021.

RELATED: Utah State Struggling With Injuries As Mountain West Play Continues

How To Watch

Radio – Aggie Sports Network

Play-by-Play: Scott Garrard & Kevin White

Online: KSLSportsZone

RELATED: Week 5: Top Plays From BYU, SUU, Utah, USU, Utah Tech, Weber State

TV: KJZZ / Mountain West Network

Play-by-Play: Dave Fox, Alema Harrington, & Frank Dolce

Xfinity (Utah): Ch. 3/HD657

DISH / DirecTV (Utah): Ch. 14

Stream: utahstateaggies.com/watch/

Following The Aggies With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State (2-3, 0-1) is hosting Colorado State (2-2, 0-0) in the 79th matchup between the two programs. The Aggies are 37-39-2 all-time against CSU with a 20-20-1 home record.

Utah State football games are found on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89) on the call.

KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics can be found here. 

Legas, Royals Combine For Utah State Touchdown To Tie Game

Legas took advantage of Ike Larsen's second INT of the night, needing five plays to find Royals for a game-tying touchdown pass.

27 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State’s Ike Larsen Hauls In Second Interception Against Colorado State

Utah State safety Ike Larsen snagged a second interception during the first half of the Aggies' home game against the Colorado State Rams.

38 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Safety Ike Larsen Ends Colorado State Drive With Pick In End Zone

USU safety Ike Larsen intercepted a pass in the end zone to halt a possible scoring drive during the Aggies' home game against Colorado State.

53 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

USU Football Announces Cooper Legas As Starting QB Against Colorado State

The Utah State Aggies announced Cooper Legas as the team's starting quarterback for their Week 6 contest against the Colorado State Rams.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Highly Anticipated WNBA Finals Matchup Between Aces, Liberty Begins Sunday

The Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty are poised to tip off their highly anticipated WNBA Finals showdown.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Garoppolo Out Of Concussion Protocol, Will Start When Raiders Host Packers

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is out of concussion protocol and will start when Las Vegas hosts the Green Bay Packers on Monday night.

7 hours ago

Davon Booth Scampers 22 Yards For Second Quarter Utah State Touchdown