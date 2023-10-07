ESPN To Feature Rams WR Puka Nacua During Sunday NFL Countdown

On the Site:
Oct 7, 2023, 8:08 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – ESPN plans to feature former BYU Cougars and current Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua during a segment on the network’s Sunday NFL Countdown.

The story on Nacua will be broadcast ahead of Week 5’s Sunday slate of games on October 8.

ESPN will highlight the rookie from BYU and his historic start to the 2023 season.

“I truly am blessed to be where I’m at. Every day is a blast,” Nacua said in a video clip shared on X by ESPN PR to tease the segment. “I still think it’s crazy that I’m on the same team as Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald. Like every day, I get to say ‘What’s up?’ to these guys. It’s cool. It’s like a movie.”

Sunday NFL Countdown begins at 8 a.m. (MDT) on ESPN. The segment highlighting Nacua will air at approximately 10:15 a.m. (MDT), according to BYU football.

The Rams own a 2-2 record entering Week 5.

Los Angeles’ next game is at home against the Philadelphia Eagles on October 8 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on FOX.

Rams WR Puka Nacua voted as Rookie of the Week, again

Following Week 4, Nacua received NFL Rookie of the Week honors for the second time in his first month in the league.

The fifth round draft pick was honored as the league’s Pepsi Zero Rookie of the Week following his play in Week 2 of the season.

Puak Nacua in Week 4

The former BYU star earned his second Rookie of the Week award for his heroics in Los Angeles’ road victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

With 5:49 left in overtime, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford connected with Nacua on a pass over the middle of the field. The former BYU star sprinted toward the goal line and through would-be tacklers before reaching the end zone.

Nacua’s catch resulted in his first career touchdown and lifted the Rams to a 29-23 victory over the Colts.

The rookie finished the game with a team-high nine receptions for a career-high 163 yards and a touchdown. He also recovered a fumble.

Through the first four games of the season, Nacua has recorded 39 receptions for 501 yards and one touchdown. Nacua currently leads the league in catches and has the second-most receiving yards behind Justin Jefferson’s (Minnesota Vikings) 543 yards.

About Puka Nacua

Before his college career, the Provo, Utah native played high school football at Orem High School. He finished his career with the Tigers as the owner of multiple state records.

Nacua helped the Tigers win back-to-back 4A state titles in 2017 and 2018.

After high school, the receiver attended the University of Washington and played a couple of seasons for the Huskies.

During his two years in Seattle, Nacua had 16 catches for 319 yards and three touchdowns.

After the 2020 season, Nacua returned home to Provo and transferred to BYU. He immediately became a star for the Cougars.

In 2021, Nacua hauled in 43 receptions for 805 yards and six touchdowns. Despite battling injuries last season, Nacua recorded 48 catches for 625 yards and five touchdowns in 2022. He also ran for 209 yards and five touchdowns in his final season at BYU.

Nacua finished his BYU career with a total of 91 catches for 1,430 yards and 11 touchdowns as a receiver. He added 39 carries for 357 yards and five touchdowns with his legs.

In April, the Rams selected Nacua with the No. 177 overall pick during the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

