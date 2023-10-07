On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Jalen Royals’ Second Touchdown Gives Utah State Two Score Lead

Oct 7, 2023, 8:28 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State continued its scoring onslaught as Cooper Legas and Jalen Royals hooked up for the second time to give the Aggies a 31-17 second-half lead.

The Aggies (2-3, 0-1) are hosting the Colorado State Rams in a Mountain West matchup at Maverik Stadium in Logan, UT.

The Aggies used their second straight three-play touchdown drive of the half to take a 31-17 lead when Legas found Royals again, this time for a 51-yard touchdown pass.

The third passing TD for Legas equaled a career-high. He and Royals have combined for five touchdowns in the past two games combined. Legas is 13-of-22 for 289 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. With four catches for 113 yards and two scores, Royals is joined by Terrell Vaughn as Aggie wideouts topping the 100-yard mark in the game.

Utah State Aggies vs. Colorado State Rams All-Time

This is the 79th meeting between these programs in a series dating back to 1902. Only Utah (112) and Brigham Young (91) have faced the Aggies more times. USU looks to inch closer to .500 in the all-time series, trailing 37-39-2 in the all-time series against CSU and 20-20-1 at home.

Utah State has won the last four games including a 17-13 win in Fort Collins last October. Fans might remember it as the ‘Bishop Davenport game’ in which the fourth-string freshman QB was unexpectedly pressed into action after Cooper Legas and Levi Williams were injured. Davenport went 3-of-9 through the air for 41 yards. The true freshman quarterback ran for 29 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries in his first appearance.

USU held on for a 26-24 win the last time these teams locked horns at Maverik Stadium in 2021.

How To Watch

Radio – Aggie Sports Network

Play-by-Play: Scott Garrard & Kevin White

Online: KSLSportsZone

TV: KJZZ / Mountain West Network

Play-by-Play: Dave Fox, Alema Harrington, & Frank Dolce

Xfinity (Utah): Ch. 3/HD657

DISH / DirecTV (Utah): Ch. 14

Stream: utahstateaggies.com/watch/

Following The Aggies With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State (2-3, 0-1) is hosting Colorado State (2-2, 0-0) in the 79th matchup between the two programs. The Aggies are 37-39-2 all-time against CSU with a 20-20-1 home record.

Utah State football games are found on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89) on the call.

KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics can be found here. 

KSL Sports

Late Game Heroics From Real Salt Lake Not Enough To Overcome Deficit

Real Salt Lake lost to Sporting KC, 3-2, in the 2023 season's home finale despite leading a late comeback that left AFF hopeful.

22 minutes ago

KSL Sports

Utah State Improves To .500 With Comeback Victory Over Colorado State

The comeback kids from Utah State found another way to fall behind early before scoring 37 straight points in a 44-24 win over Colorado State.

27 minutes ago

KSL Sports

Brayan Vera, Jefferson Savarino Lead Late RSL Comeback Attempt

Brayan Vera and Jefferson Savarino both scored late in the game to give RSL a chance to comeback and tie the game in stoppage time.

33 minutes ago

KSL Sports

RSL’s 2023 Home Finale Boasts 5th-Highest Attendance In Club History

At 21,205 tickets sold, RSL and Sporting KC enjoyed the fifth-highest attendance ever at America First Field.

55 minutes ago

KSL Sports

Weber State Falls To Northern Arizona After Scoreless Second Half

The Weber State football program suffered a loss to the NAU Lumberjacks after the Wildcats were shut out over the final 30 minutes of action.

56 minutes ago

KSL Sports

Cooper Legas Throws Career-High Fourth Touchdown Pass For Utah State

Cooper Legas wasn't finished, instead throwing his career-high fourth touchdown of the game early in the final quarter.

1 hour ago

