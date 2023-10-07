Jalen Royals’ Second Touchdown Gives Utah State Two Score Lead

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State continued its scoring onslaught as Cooper Legas and Jalen Royals hooked up for the second time to give the Aggies a 31-17 second-half lead.

The Aggies (2-3, 0-1) are hosting the Colorado State Rams in a Mountain West matchup at Maverik Stadium in Logan, UT.

RELATED: Terrell Vaughn Opens Second Half With Career-Long 76-Yard TD Catch

If there’s one thing about @RoyalsJalen he will find the end zone‼️#AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/YVgS0KD8qE — USU Football (@USUFootball) October 8, 2023

RELATED: Legas, Royals Combine For Utah State Touchdown To Tie Game

The Aggies used their second straight three-play touchdown drive of the half to take a 31-17 lead when Legas found Royals again, this time for a 51-yard touchdown pass.

The third passing TD for Legas equaled a career-high. He and Royals have combined for five touchdowns in the past two games combined. Legas is 13-of-22 for 289 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. With four catches for 113 yards and two scores, Royals is joined by Terrell Vaughn as Aggie wideouts topping the 100-yard mark in the game.

RELATED: Utah State’s Ike Larsen Hauls In Second Interception Against Colorado State

Utah State Aggies vs. Colorado State Rams All-Time

This is the 79th meeting between these programs in a series dating back to 1902. Only Utah (112) and Brigham Young (91) have faced the Aggies more times. USU looks to inch closer to .500 in the all-time series, trailing 37-39-2 in the all-time series against CSU and 20-20-1 at home.

RELATED: Utah State Defense Shines In Victory Over Colorado State

Utah State has won the last four games including a 17-13 win in Fort Collins last October. Fans might remember it as the ‘Bishop Davenport game’ in which the fourth-string freshman QB was unexpectedly pressed into action after Cooper Legas and Levi Williams were injured. Davenport went 3-of-9 through the air for 41 yards. The true freshman quarterback ran for 29 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries in his first appearance.

USU held on for a 26-24 win the last time these teams locked horns at Maverik Stadium in 2021.

RELATED: Utah State Struggling With Injuries As Mountain West Play Continues

How To Watch

Radio – Aggie Sports Network

Play-by-Play: Scott Garrard & Kevin White

Online: KSLSportsZone

RELATED: Week 5: Top Plays From BYU, SUU, Utah, USU, Utah Tech, Weber State

TV: KJZZ / Mountain West Network

Play-by-Play: Dave Fox, Alema Harrington, & Frank Dolce

Xfinity (Utah): Ch. 3/HD657

DISH / DirecTV (Utah): Ch. 14

Stream: utahstateaggies.com/watch/

Following The Aggies With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State (2-3, 0-1) is hosting Colorado State (2-2, 0-0) in the 79th matchup between the two programs. The Aggies are 37-39-2 all-time against CSU with a 20-20-1 home record.

Utah State football games are found on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89) on the call.

KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics can be found here.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video and stay up to date on all your favorite teams.

Follow @bpreece24