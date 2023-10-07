Southern Utah Football Comes Back Late To Take Down Tarleton State

SALT LAKE CITY – The Southern Utah football program posted a double-digit comeback in the second half to take down the Tarleton State Texans on their home turf.

Southern Utah storms back against Tarleton State

The Texans hosted the Thunderbirds at Memorial Stadium in Stephenville, Texas on Saturday, October 7.

SUU beat Tarleton State, 27-26.

The Thunderbirds found themselves in a massive hole entering the second half. Southern Utah’s poor start to the game resulted in a 20-0 lead for the Texans after the opening 30 minutes of game time.

However, the T-Birds got things rolling on both sides of the ball after leaving the locker room following the break.

SUU got onto the scoreboard when Justin Miller connected with Anson Kraut for a 48-yard touchdown. The score trimmed Tarleton State’s lead to 20-7 with 6:43 left in the third quarter.

A few minutes later, Miller hit Timothy Patrick for five yards and six points. The touchdown cut the Texans’ advantage to 20-14.

At the start of the fourth quarter, the Texans halted the Thunderbirds’ run with a touchdown. However, Tarleton State went for two and failed to convert.

With 2:55 left to play and the Thunderbirds trailing 26-14, Miller found Targhee Lambson for a 12-yard touchdown to make it a one-score game.

Less than a minute later, Tarleton State’s Kayvon Britten fumbled the ball and Southern Utah’s Josh Lopez recovered the pigskin for a go-ahead and game-winning touchdown.

The Thunderbirds outscored the Texans by 21 points over the final 21:43.

Miller finished the night 34/45 passing for 314 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. Kraut led SUU’s receivers with four catches for 68 yards and a score.

Up next for SUU football

With the win, the Thunderbirds moved to a record of 2-4 this season.

Southern Utah’s next game is at home against the Austin Peay Governors on Saturday, October 21 at 6 p.m. (MDT). The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

