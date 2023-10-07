Cooper Legas Throws Career-High Fourth Touchdown Pass For Utah State

LOGAN, Utah – After leading his team to 31 unanswered points, Cooper Legas was finished, instead throwing his career-high fourth touchdown of the game early in the final quarter.

The Aggies (2-3, 0-1) are hosting the Colorado State Rams in a Mountain West matchup at Maverik Stadium in Logan, UT.

The Aggies’ third three-play scoring drive of the half ended with Micah Davis making a great adjustment on a back shoulder pass from Legas at the goal-line to put USU in front 37-17 after a missed extra point.

Legas is 17-of-27 for 362 yards and his first four touchdown game. Only three Utah State wideouts have made a catch but Davis (4/80, TD) has combined with Terrell Vaughn (7/142, TD) and Jalen Royals (6/140, 2 TDs) for a banner day from USU wide receivers.

Utah State Aggies vs. Colorado State Rams All-Time

This is the 79th meeting between this programs in a series dating back to 1902. Only Utah (112) and Brigham Young (91) have faced the Aggies more times. USU looks to inch closer to .500 in the all-time series, trailing 37-39-2 in the all-time series against CSU and 20-20-1 at home.

Utah State has won the last four games including a 17-13 win in Fort Collins last October. Fans might remember it as the ‘Bishop Davenport game’ in which the fourth-string freshman QB was unexpectedly pressed into action after Cooper Legas and Levi Williams were injured. Davenport went 3-of-9 through the air for 41 yards. The true freshman quarterback ran for 29 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries in his first appearance.

USU held on for a 26-24 win the last time these teams locked horns at Maverik Stadium in 2021.

How To Watch

Radio – Aggie Sports Network

Play-by-Play: Scott Garrard & Kevin White

Online: KSLSportsZone

TV: KJZZ / Mountain West Network

Play-by-Play: Dave Fox, Alema Harrington, & Frank Dolce

Xfinity (Utah): Ch. 3/HD657

DISH / DirecTV (Utah): Ch. 14

Stream: utahstateaggies.com/watch/

Following The Aggies With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State football games are found on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89) on the call.

KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics can be found here.

