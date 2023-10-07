Weber State Falls To Northern Arizona After Scoreless Second Half

SALT LAKE CITY – The Weber State football program suffered a loss to the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks after the Wildcats were shut out over the final 30 minutes of action.

Weber State falls at home against NAU

The Wildcats hosted the Lumberjacks at Elizabeth Dee Shaw Stewart Stadium in Ogden, Utah on Saturday, October 7.

Weber State lost to NAU, 27-10.

The Wildcats were the first team to strike on Saturday night when Kylan Weisser powered into the end zone for a one-yard touchdown run with 4:56 remaining in the opening quarter. The rush gave Weber State a 7-0 lead.

The Lumberjacks responded with a touchdown run of their own to start the second quarter. The Wildcats retained the lead at 7-6 following a missed PAT. However, the lead didn’t last for long. Three minutes later, NAU returned a Weber State punt 85 yards to the end zone for a go-ahead touchdown. The Lumberjacks never looked back.

Weber State cut into NAU’s lead with a 52-yard field goal by Kyle Thompson with 7:02 left in the first half.

A couple of minutes before the break, the Lumberjacks added another touchdown to their total to make it a 20-10 game at halftime.

In the second half, the Wildcats were held scoreless. The Lumberjacks scored a late touchdown with 2:35 to go to push their margin of victory to three scores.

Weisser finished the game 19/30 passing for 119 yards and two interceptions. He added nine carries for four yards and a touchdown on the ground.

With the win, the Lumberjacks took possession of the Red Rock Rivalry trophy.

Up next for Weber State football

With the loss, the Wildcats fell to a record of 3-3 this season.

Weber State’s next game is at home against the UC Davis Aggies on Saturday, October 14 at 6 p.m. (MDT). The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

