RSL’s 2023 Home Finale Boasts 5th-Highest Attendance In Club History

SALT LAKE CITY – At 21,205 tickets sold, Real Salt Lake’s match against Sporting KC had the fifth-highest home attendance in club history.

Despite injuries and penalties plaguing RSL from the kickoff, the crowd at America First Field was engaged all night long.

The riot has been showing out for RSL all season. In a game against the Houston Dynamo in August, close to 22,000 tickets were sold.

That was the second-highest attendance at a Real Salt Lake home game in club history.

RSL Hosts SKC In Front Of Fifth-Highest Attendance at AFF

Real Salt Lake and Sporting KC will face off on Saturday in RSL’s final home game of the 2023 regular season.

Kansas City looks to win out and get into the playoffs while RSL attempts to secure its spot at the top of the West.

RSL and Kansas City have played twice in 2023. Both games ended in 2-2 draws.

They last played on July 12. After trailing 2-0 at halftime, Danny Musovski and Anderson Julio each found the back of the net for RSL to force a draw at America First Field.

They also played to a draw in a Club Friendlies match on February 8.

Real Salt Lake comes in after debatably the win of the season over LAFC in Hollywood on Sunday.

The win propelled them ahead of LAFC and into the second seed in the West.

With a record of 10-14-8, Kansas City sits in the 10th seed. They hope to put together a late push to sneak into the playoffs.

Real Salt Lake travels to Los Angeles for a game against the Galaxy on October 14. They conclude their season against the Colorado Rapids on October 21.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2023 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

