NATIONAL NEWS

Numbers drawn for $1.4 billion Powerball jackpot after a long stretch without a winner

Oct 7, 2023, 9:20 PM

FILE: Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets are displayed on January 3, 2018 in San Anselmo, ...

FILE: Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets are displayed on January 3, 2018 in San Anselmo, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The numbers were drawn Saturday night for an estimated $1.4 billion Powerball jackpot that ranks as the world’s fifth-largest lottery prize.

The winning numbers announced were: 47, 54, 57, 60, 65 and red Powerball 19.

The $1.4 billion prize is for a sole winner paid through an annuity, with annual checks over 30 years. Most jackpot winners opt for cash, which for Saturday night’s drawing would be an estimated $614 million.

The Powerball top prize has grown so large because it has rolled over for 33 consecutive drawings, since the last time someone won the top prize on July 19. That streak trails the Powerball record of 41 draws set in 2021 and 2022.

The scarcity of Powerball jackpot winners reflects the game’s daunting odds of 1 in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in ...

Seung Min Kim and Matthew Lee, Associated Press

Biden decries the ‘unconscionable’ Hamas attack and warns Israel’s enemies not to exploit the crisis

President Joe Biden has condemned what he says is the “unconscionable” assault by Hamas militants and his administration is pledging to ensure Israel has “what it needs to defend itself.”

3 hours ago

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 05: Walgreens signage is seen at a store on Court Street on January 05...

Nicole Goodkind, CNN

Walgreens walkout: Your pharmacy might be closed next week

Employees at two of the largest drugstore chains in the United States say harsh working conditions make it difficult to safely fill prescriptions.

8 hours ago

Rockets are fired toward Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7....

Ibrahim Dahman, Hadas Gold, Lauren Iszo, Amir Tal, Abeer Salman, Kareem Khadder, Richard Allen Greene and Hande Atay Alam, CNN

Netanyahu says Israel is ‘at war’ after Hamas launches surprise air and ground attack from Gaza

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that the country was “at war” on Saturday, after Palestinian militants in Gaza fired a deadly barrage of rockets and sent gunmen into Israeli territory in a major escalation of the long running conflict between the two sides.

8 hours ago

Former President Donald Trump welcomes Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, to the stage at a campaign rally in...

Stephen Groves and Jill Colving, Associated Press

Trump is inserting himself into the messy race to become the next House speaker. Will it matter?

Donald Trump’s decision to insert himself into the chaotic race to replace Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker will serve as a test of the former president’s sway with lawmakers as he works to win a second term.

10 hours ago

Miss Piggy, a 4-month-old kitten in Isanti County, is recovering after surviviving a house explosio...

David Schuman, WCCO

Burned kitten found alive in woods eight days after Minnesota home explosion

A cat in Isanti County is recovering after surviving a house explosion, and then keeping itself alive for more than a week in the wilderness.

1 day ago

Delta jet...

Ramishah Maruf and Pete Muntean, CNN

Delta will pay millions of dollars to settle class-action lawsuit over faulty refunds during Covid

Delta Air Lines will pay tens of millions of dollars to settle a class-action lawsuit from customers who said the airline wouldn’t refund their canceled flights in the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

1 day ago

