Utah State Improves To .500 With Comeback Victory Over Colorado State

LOGAN, Utah – The comeback kids from Utah State found another way to fall behind early before scoring 37 straight points in a 44-24 win over Colorado State.

The Aggies (3-3, 1-1) came back from 17 points down to beat the Colorado State Rams (2-3, 0-1) in a Mountain West matchup in Logan, UT. on Saturday, October 7.

Two first-quarter turnovers put the Aggies behind the chains but senior QB Cooper Legas didn’t flinch as he led USU to its second come-from-behind win of the season. Legas threw a career-high four touchdown passes, completing 19-of-29 throws for 387 yards and two first-half interceptions.

Terrell Vaughn’s seven catches, 142 yards, and a touchdown paced USU pass catchers. Jalen Royals hauled in six passes for 140 yards and two scores, giving him five touchdowns in the past two games. Micah Davis became the third Aggie wide receiver to top the century mark, finishing with five catches for 104 yards and a touchdown. Davon Booth led Utah State rushers with a career-high 141 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries.

Redshirt sophomore safety Ike Larsen had his second career two-interception game to go with seven tackles. Linebacker MJ Tafisi Jr. led Utah State with nine tackles.

First Quarter

Utah State kicked off to open the game and forced a CSU three-and-out. The Rams punt hit the heel of Xavion Steele and Colorado State recovered the game’s first turnover. The Rams turned the possession into a 30-yard field Jordan Noyes field goal for a 3-0 lead with 11:27 left in the quarter.

The Aggies first possession ended with a punt that Tory Horton returned 79 yards for a touchdown to give CSU a 10-0 lead.

Cooper Legas threw an interception trying to find Micah Davis to end the Aggies next possession. Colorado State took control at the Aggies 41-yard line. Two plays later, Vann Schield rumbled 22 yards through the middle of the defense to put the Rams in front 17-0.

After trading punts, Utah State picked up its initial first down with Davon Booth and Legas gaining 13 yards on three plays. The Aggies advanced into Ram territory for the first time before a Legas sack forced a punt. Stephen Kotsanlee’s kick was downed at the CSU three-yard line by Colby Bowman.

After forcing another punt, Utah State drove to the CSU 26-yard line before Elliot Nimrod got the Aggies on the board with a 43-yard field goal to make it 17-3 with 20 seconds left in the opening quarter.

CSU outgained the Aggies 85 yards to 46 yards in the first quarter. Legas was under duress all quarter, finishing 2-of-8 passing for 21 yards while being sacked four times.

Second Quarter

Ike Larsen ended the Rams next drive when he dropped back in coverage, intercepting a pass intended for Tory Horton. Unfortunately for the Aggies, Legas returned the favor with his second INT three plays later.

After forcing a punt, the Aggies marched 89 yards on eight plays before Booth found running space for a 22-yard touchdown.

USU kept the pressure on when Larsen picked off his second pass of the game, the second game with two INTs in his career (Hawai’i 2022)

Legas took advantage of the turnover, capping a five-play, 54-yard drive with a 24-yard TD pass to Jalen Royals. It was the sixth touchdown of the season for Royals and his fourth score in the past two weeks. It was the seventh touchdown pass of the season for Legas.

Two second-quarter touchdowns allowed Utah State to erase an early 17-point deficit in a script that has become all too familiar for fans and players alike.

After being limited to 46 yards in the first quarter, USU’s offense broke out for 224 yards of offense in the second frame.

Third Quarter

Utah State didn’t run much time off the clock in the second half before Cooper Legas found a streaking Terrell Vaughn for a 76-yard scoring strike that gave the Aggies a 24-17 lead.

The Aggies defense responded by forcing another CSU punt after a six-play drive.

Legas would give his team a two-touchdown lead three plays later when he and Royals connected for their fifth touchdown in the past two games.

A nightmare of a quarter mercifully came to an end for Colorado State after Devin Dye forced a fumble and Seni Tuiaki recovered for the Rams third turnover of the night.

USU led 31-17 at the end of three quarters.

Fourth Quarter

The ensuing Aggie drive ended when Legas was sacked for the sixth time, losing a fumble in the process.

Utah State would get the ball back with Legas throwing his fourth TD of the night to Micah Davis to give the Aggies a 37-17 lead.

Following a CSU scoring drive, Booth capitalized on a roughing the kicker penalty that appeared to injure Aggie punter Stephen Kotsanlee. After Kotsanlee was carted off with a leg injury, Booth rumbled 48 yards for his second touchdown of the night. The touchdown gave USU a 44-24 lead with 4:58 remaining.

Colorado State’s next drive ended with a swarming Aggie defense getting to the quarterback. Freshman defensive end Paul Fitzgerald forced the fumble and Blaine Spires recovered for USU.

Following a Utah State punt, safety Simeon Harris put the finishing touches on the Aggies second consecutive win with a toe-tapping interception in front of the Rams bench. Legas and the USU offense ran out the clock, giving the Aggies a 44-24 win.

Following The Aggies With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State (3-3, 1-1) welcomes the Fresno State Bulldogs (5-1, 1-1) for a Friday the 13th matchup at Maverik Stadium. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 6 p.m. (MT). USU is 13-18-1 all-time against the Bulldogs but 9-5 in Logan. Despite being members of the Mountain West, these programs have not played each other since a 35-16 Fresno State win in November 2020.

Utah State football games are found on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89) on the call.

KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics can be found here.

