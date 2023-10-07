Utah Tech Uses Big Fourth Quarter To Defeat Stephen F. Austin

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Tech football program used a big fourth quarter to come from behind and beat the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks for their first conference win of the season.

Utah Tech comes back to beat Stephen F. Austin

The Trailblazers hosted the Lumberjacks at Greater Zion Stadium in Saint George, Utah on Saturday, October 7.

Utah Tech defeated Stephen F. Austin, 37-31.

The Trailblazers were the first team to strike on Saturday night. Chris Street burst for a four-yard run into the end zone to give Utah Tech a 7-0 lead five minutes into the contest.

1Q – TD! Chris Street takes the Kobe Tracy pitch and waltzes into the end zone from 3-yards out! Trailblazers up 7-0 vs. SFA!#UtahTechBlazers | #UACFootball pic.twitter.com/8XRNux2chI — Utah Tech Football (@UtahTechFB) October 8, 2023

In the second quarter, the Lumberjacks bounced back with a 75-yard touchdown to knot the scoreboard at 7-7. Two minutes later, the Blazers replied with a field goal to regain the lead at 10-7.

Late in the half, the Lumberjacks took their first lead of the night with a nine-yard touchdown strike. After falling behind 14-10, Utah Tech’s Kobe Tracy connected with Beau Sparks for 19 yards and six points. The touchdown pushed Utah Tech in front, 17-14. The Blazers took the three-point lead into the locker room at halftime.

2Q – TOUCHDOWN!! Kobe Tracy back shoulder to Beau Sparks from 19 yards out to put the Blazers back on top! It’s the freshman’s team-leading 4th TD of the year!#UtahTechBlazers | #UACFootball pic.twitter.com/piK2ghIcAC — Utah Tech Football (@UtahTechFB) October 8, 2023

Following the break, the Lumberjacks jumped back in front with the lone touchdown scored in the third quarter. Stephen F. Austin took a 21-17 advantage into the final quarter of action.

In the opening minutes of the fourth quarter, the Lumberjacks extended their lead with a field goal. Following Stephen F. Austin’s 10-point run, the Blazers went to work on a comeback. With 9:03 left to play, Tracy hit Rickie Johnson for a 28-yard touchdown to tie the game at 24-24.

4Q – TOUCHDOWN! Kobe Tracy over the middle to Rickie Johnson for his third TD grab of the year! With the PAT the Blazers tie the game at 24-24. Johnson has 6 catches for a game and season-high 148 yards!#UtahTechBlazers | #UACFootball pic.twitter.com/IL6Ag1V7d9 — Utah Tech Football (@UtahTechFB) October 8, 2023

Less than a minute later, the Blazers got the ball back and took a 30-24 lead with on 23-yard strike from Tracy to Keith Davis With 1:19 to go, Street pushed Utah Tech’s lead to double figures with an 18-yard game-sealing score.

…. 4Q – TOUCHDOWN! Kobe Tracy hits Keith Davis at the 15, and the senior WR takes it the rest of the way to the HOUSE!! Trailblazers lead it 30-24 with 8:21 to play!#UtahTechBlazers | #UACFootball pic.twitter.com/8fMRaTxyhN — Utah Tech Football (@UtahTechFB) October 8, 2023

Stephen F. Austin scored a touchdown with five seconds remaining to make the final score, 37-31.

Up next for Utah Tech football

With the win, the Trailblazers moved to a record of 2-4 this season.

Utah Tech’s next game is on the road against the North Alabama Lions on Saturday, October 21 at 5 p.m. (MDT). The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland