CRIME

Shooting and high-speed chase near 9th and 9th ends in deadly crash

Oct 8, 2023, 10:12 AM | Updated: 10:19 am

A Salt Lake City police car blocks traffic near 1100 East 900 South following a deadly pursuit (SLC...

A Salt Lake City police car blocks traffic near 1100 East 900 South following a deadly pursuit (SLCPD)

(SLCPD)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department announced Sunday morning that a high-speed car chase near “9th & 9th” ended with one person dead.

Sgt. Mark Wian recounted the series of events in a post released by SLCPD.

“This all started just after midnight on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 when SLC 911 got a call about a shooting near 923 South State Street,” Sgt. Wian said.

When officers arrived, a car immediately fled the scene at a high rate of speed traveling east on 900 South. Police said based on preliminary information, they believed the two people inside the car to have been involved in the shooting.

They pursued the car while paramedics took the victim to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. The victim has not been identified.

After multiple attempts to stop the car, the driver refused to pull over. The car failed to maneuver the round about at 1100 East and 900 South and subsequently crashed, causing the car to roll over. One of the people inside the car died on the scene. The other was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Sgt. Wian gave details about the Officer-Involved-Critical-Incident protocol which was implemented, due to the fact that three officers were involved in the chase that led to a person’s death.

“During the pursuit at any time, we did not use any pursuit intervention techniques or stop sticks. The officers weren’t injured. They remain on paid administrative leave which is standard protocol,” Sgt. Wian said.

An investigation is underway, and police have said after speaking with witnesses and reviewing evidence, the shooting may have happened after a large party near 880 South Edison Street.

The SLCPD police chief, Mike brown released a statement conveying his pride in the department and their handling of the events.

“This incident serves as a reminder of the dangers we face in our line of duty,” Brown said. “Based on preliminary information, it appears our officers were responding to a rapidly unfolding situation. I am very proud of the work our officers do to keep our community and each other safe.”

