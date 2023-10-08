On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
The US will send a carrier strike group to the Eastern Mediterranean in support of Israel

Oct 8, 2023, 11:25 AM | Updated: 1:04 pm

A Palestinian inspects the rubble of a high rise building destroyed by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza C...

A Palestinian inspects the rubble of a high rise building destroyed by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City early Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. Israeli soldiers are battling Hamas fighters in the streets of southern Israel and launching airstrikes on Gaza a day after an unprecedented surprise attack by Hamas fighters. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)

(AP Photo/Adel Hana)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Sunday he has ordered the Ford carrier strike group to sail to the Eastern Mediterranean to be ready to assist Israel after the surprise attack by Hamas that has left more than 1,000 dead and thousands wounded on both sides.

The USS Gerald R. Ford and its approximately 5,000 sailors and deck of warplanes will be accompanied by cruisers and destroyers in a show of force that is meant to be ready to respond to anything, from possibly interdicting additional weapons from reaching Hamas and conducting surveillance.

The large deployment, which also includes a host of ships and warplanes, underscores the concern that the United States has in trying to deter the conflict from growing. The Israeli government formally declared war Sunday and gave the green light for “significant military steps” to retaliate against Hamas.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. was trying to verify reports that several Americans were killed and some were taken captive by Hamas.

Along with the Ford the U.S. is sending the cruiser USS Normandy, destroyers USS Thomas Hudner, USS Ramage, USS Carney, and USS Roosevelt and the U.S. is augmenting Air Force F-35, F-15, F-16, and A-10 fighter aircraft squadrons in the region.

“The U.S. maintains ready forces globally to further reinforce this deterrence posture if required,” Austin said in a statement.

In addition, the Biden administration “will be rapidly providing the Israel Defense Forces with additional equipment and resources, including munitions. The first security assistance will begin moving today and arriving in the coming days,” Austin said.

The Norfolk, Virginia-based carrier strike group( was already in the Mediterranean. Last week it was conducting naval exercises with Italy in the Ionian Sea. It’s the United States newest and most advanced aircraft carrier and this is its first full deployment.

