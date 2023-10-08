On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Colts RB Zack Moss Bursts For Longest Touchdown Run Of NFL Career

Oct 8, 2023, 11:45 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes running back Zack Moss broke free out of the backfield for the longest touchdown run of his NFL career during the Week 5 game between the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans.

Colts RB Zack Moss runs for touchdown against Titans

The Colts hosted the Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Sunday, October 8.

With 41 seconds remaining in the opening quarter, Moss burst up the middle of the field and took the ball 56 yards to the house. It was the longest run of the running back’s professional career His previous long rush was 43 yards. Moss’ touchdown run helped the Colts take a 7-3 lead over their division rival.

Moss’ touchdown run capped a five-play, 75-yard drive that took 2:32.

Following the score, Moss had three carries for 67 yards and a touchdown.

The former Utah standout entered Week 5 with 66 carries for 280 yards and one touchdown on the ground this season. He’d also hauled in six receptions for 42 yards and a touchdown in three games played through the first four weeks of the 2023 season.

Indianapolis’ game against Tennessee is broadcast on CBS and NFL Sunday Ticket.

RELATED STORIES

About Zack Moss

In college, Moss is the career rushing leader in Utah football history. He holds the following records at Utah:

  • Most career 100-yard rushing games
  • Rushing touchdowns
  • Rushing yards
  • Total touchdowns
  • Most 1,000-yard rushing seasons
  • Rushing attempts

Moss was drafted by the Bills in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft with the 86th overall selection.

As a rookie in 2020, Moss played 13 games, recording 481 rushing yards on 112 carries and four touchdowns. He also had 14 receptions for 95 yards and one touchdown.

In 2021, Moss appeared in 13 games, while rushing for 345 yards and four touchdowns. He added 23 receptions for 197 yards and one touchdown.

During the 2022 season, the former Utah standout was traded to the Colts after seeing limited action in Buffalo.

Through his time in Buffalo, Moss ran for 917 yards on 225 carries for eight touchdowns. Through the air, Moss had 44 receptions for 319 yards and two touchdowns.

In eight games with the Colts last season, Moss carried the ball 76 games for 365 yards and a touchdown.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Power Rankings: Oklahoma Climbs After Red River Win, Who’s Third Best Team?

Oklahoma took down Texas to take the top spot in the Big 12 Power Rankings. See where the rest of the league ranks.

53 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Inches Up AP Top 25 Poll Despite Bye Week

Utah football maintains its position in the latest AP Top 25 while enjoying a well-deserved bye week to rest and heal up.

58 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Tech Uses Big Fourth Quarter To Defeat Stephen F. Austin

Utah Tech used a big fourth quarter to come from behind and beat Stephen F. Austin for their first conference win of the season.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Late Game Heroics From Real Salt Lake Not Enough To Overcome Deficit

Real Salt Lake lost to Sporting KC, 3-2, in the 2023 season's home finale despite leading a late comeback that left AFF hopeful.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Improves To .500 With Comeback Victory Over Colorado State

The comeback kids from Utah State found another way to fall behind early before scoring 37 straight points in a 44-24 win over Colorado State.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Brayan Vera, Jefferson Savarino Lead Late RSL Comeback Attempt

Brayan Vera and Jefferson Savarino both scored late in the game to give RSL a chance to comeback and tie the game in stoppage time.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Colts RB Zack Moss Bursts For Longest Touchdown Run Of NFL Career