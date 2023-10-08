Colts RB Zack Moss Bursts For Longest Touchdown Run Of NFL Career

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes running back Zack Moss broke free out of the backfield for the longest touchdown run of his NFL career during the Week 5 game between the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans.

Colts RB Zack Moss runs for touchdown against Titans

The Colts hosted the Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Sunday, October 8.

With 41 seconds remaining in the opening quarter, Moss burst up the middle of the field and took the ball 56 yards to the house. It was the longest run of the running back’s professional career His previous long rush was 43 yards. Moss’ touchdown run helped the Colts take a 7-3 lead over their division rival.

Moss’ touchdown run capped a five-play, 75-yard drive that took 2:32.

Following the score, Moss had three carries for 67 yards and a touchdown.

Won the race to the end zone. 🏁 pic.twitter.com/oflznZ5wPy — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 8, 2023

The former Utah standout entered Week 5 with 66 carries for 280 yards and one touchdown on the ground this season. He’d also hauled in six receptions for 42 yards and a touchdown in three games played through the first four weeks of the 2023 season.

Indianapolis’ game against Tennessee is broadcast on CBS and NFL Sunday Ticket.

About Zack Moss

In college, Moss is the career rushing leader in Utah football history. He holds the following records at Utah:

Most career 100-yard rushing games

Rushing touchdowns

Rushing yards

Total touchdowns

Most 1,000-yard rushing seasons

Rushing attempts

Moss was drafted by the Bills in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft with the 86th overall selection.

As a rookie in 2020, Moss played 13 games, recording 481 rushing yards on 112 carries and four touchdowns. He also had 14 receptions for 95 yards and one touchdown.

In 2021, Moss appeared in 13 games, while rushing for 345 yards and four touchdowns. He added 23 receptions for 197 yards and one touchdown.

During the 2022 season, the former Utah standout was traded to the Colts after seeing limited action in Buffalo.

Through his time in Buffalo, Moss ran for 917 yards on 225 carries for eight touchdowns. Through the air, Moss had 44 receptions for 319 yards and two touchdowns.

In eight games with the Colts last season, Moss carried the ball 76 games for 365 yards and a touchdown.

