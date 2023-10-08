Utah Football Inches Up AP Top 25 Poll Despite Bye Week

On the Site:
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football suffered its first loss of the season to Oregon State last weekend before their bye this weekend but their position in the latest AP Top 25 improved.

The Utes improved in the rankings released on Sunday, October 8.

Utah moved up two spots to No. 16 in the AP Top 25 poll.

The Utes couldn’t get out of their own way in most instances the week before with untimely drops and penalties killing offensive drives, but that wasn’t the only thing that doomed Utah. Already the walking wounded, the Utes added several new injuries to an already long list that they are desperately hoping the bye week will help them heal to get back on track.

Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham doesn’t see injuries as a valid excuse and has noted several times the Utes need to figure out how to be more productive with the guys they have available. While all of that is true, it’s still okay to admit adding more injuries definitely doesn’t help, making Utah’s bye week a welcome one.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Where Does Utah Rank In The AP Top 25?

Utah started the season at No. 14, moving up to No. 12 in weeks two and three then climbing up to No. 11, and finally No. 10 last week before hitting a setback last week that dropped them to No. 18. Utah’s position improved to No. 16 without playing in Week 6.

The Utes are joined by six other conference-mates in the latest AP Top 25.

Ironically, this Pac-12 football renaissance happens to be occurring in what will be the last year of the conference as we know it.

USC, UCLA, Washington, and Oregon will all be making their way to the Big Ten in 2024, while Utah and Colorado will make their way to the Big 12. Oregon State and Washington State are currently stuck in no-man’s land having launched a lawsuit against the conference in regard to the abrupt ending of the Pac-12.

AP Top 25: Week Of 10/8/23

  1. Georgia (6-0)
  2. Michigan (6-0)
  3. Ohio State (5-0)
  4. Florida State (5-0)
  5. Oklahoma (5-0)
  6. Penn State (5-0)
  7. Washington (5-0)
  8. Oregon (5-0)
  9. Texas (5-1)
  10. USC (6-0)
  11. Alabama (5-1)
  12. North Carolina (5-0)
  13. Ole Miss (5-1)
  14. Louisville (6-0)
  15. Oregon State (5-1)
  16. Utah (4-1)
  17. Duke (4-1)
  18. UCLA (4-1)
  19. Washington State (4-1)
  20. Tennessee (4-1)
  21. Notre Dame (5-2)
  22. LSU (4-2)
  23. Kansas (5-1)
  24. Kentucky (5-1)
  25. Miami (4-1)

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

