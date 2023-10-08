Former Utah RB Zack Moss Shines In Colts’ Victory Over Titans

On the Site:
SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes running back Zack Moss posted an outstanding performance during the Indianapolis Colts‘ Week 5 victory over the Tennessee Titans.

Zack Moss dazzles in Colts’ win over Titans

The Colts hosted the Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Sunday, October 8.

In Indianapolis’ 23-16 win, Moss had an impressive outing amid the return of Jonathan Taylor to the Colts’ backfield.

Moss scored a pair of touchdowns and was a threat on both the ground and out of the backfield.

The former Ute’s first touchdown came with 41 seconds remaining in the opening quarter. Moss burst up the middle of the field and took the ball 56 yards to the house. It was the longest run of the running back’s professional career His previous long rush was 43 yards. Moss’ touchdown run helped the Colts take a 7-3 lead over their division rival.

In the second half, Moss powered into the end zone for a three-yard touchdown run. His second score gave Indianapolis a 17-13 lead.

 

The Colts ended up winning by seven points.

Moss finished the game with 23 carries for 165 yards and two touchdowns. He also had two receptions for 30 yards.

The former Utah standout entered Week 5 with 66 carries for 280 yards and one touchdown on the ground this season. He’d also hauled in six receptions for 42 yards and a touchdown in three games played through the first four weeks of the 2023 season.

With the win, the Colts improved to a 3-2 record this season.

Indianapolis’ next game is on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, October 15 at 11 a.m. (MDT on CBS and NFL Sunday Ticket.

About Zack Moss

In college, Moss is the career rushing leader in Utah football history. He holds the following records at Utah:

  • Most career 100-yard rushing games
  • Rushing touchdowns
  • Rushing yards
  • Total touchdowns
  • Most 1,000-yard rushing seasons
  • Rushing attempts

Moss was drafted by the Bills in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft with the 86th overall selection.

As a rookie in 2020, Moss played 13 games, recording 481 rushing yards on 112 carries and four touchdowns. He also had 14 receptions for 95 yards and one touchdown.

In 2021, Moss appeared in 13 games, while rushing for 345 yards and four touchdowns. He added 23 receptions for 197 yards and one touchdown.

During the 2022 season, the former Utah standout was traded to the Colts after seeing limited action in Buffalo.

Through his time in Buffalo, Moss ran for 917 yards on 225 carries for eight touchdowns. Through the air, Moss had 44 receptions for 319 yards and two touchdowns.

In eight games with the Colts last season, Moss carried the ball 76 games for 365 yards and a touchdown.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

