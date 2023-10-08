Colts DB Julian Blackmon Snags First Pick Of Season To Seal Win Over Titans

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes safety Julian Blackmon hauled in his first interception of the season to seal victory for the Indianapolis Colts in their Week 5 game against the Tennessee Titans.

Julian Blackmon seals Colts’ win with late interception

The Colts hosted the Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Sunday, October 8.

With 10 seconds left in the fourth quarter and the Colts owning a seven-point lead, Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill attempted a pass deep down the near sideline. Blackmon jumped in front of the intended receiver and picked off the pass.

The former Ute returned the ball 10 yards before going to the ground with the game-sealing interception.

Blackmon finished the game with five total tackles, four solo tackles, one pass breakup, and one interception.

This season, Blackmon has recorded 41 total tackles, 27 solo tackles, one pass breakup, and one pick.

With the win, the Colts improved to a 3-2 record this season.

The moment Coach Steichen got his first W in Lucas Oil Stadium. pic.twitter.com/qkwtDlDEA3 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 8, 2023

Indianapolis’ next game is on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, October 15 at 11 a.m. (MDT on CBS and NFL Sunday Ticket.

About Julian Blackmon

Before his NFL career, Blackmon was a standout player at Layton High School. After his prep career with the Lancers, the safety played college football at the University of Utah from 2016-19.

During his time with the Utes, Blackmon recorded 60 total tackles, 41 solo tackles, four tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, four interceptions, and four pass breakups in 48 games.

Following his Utah career, Blackmon was selected by the Colts with the No. 85 overall pick during the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland