Texans TE Dalton Schultz Scores Second Touchdown Of 2023

Oct 8, 2023, 2:59 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Bingham High School standout Dalton Schultz scored his second touchdown of the season in the Houston Texans’ Week 5 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Dalton Schultz snags second touchdown of 2023

The Falcons hosted the Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8.

With 1:49 remaining in the fourth quarter, Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud connected with Schultz for 18 yards and six points. Schultz’s touchdown gave the Texans a 19-18 lead.

The go-ahead touchdown capped an 11-play, 75-yard drive that lasted 5:08.

Unfortunately for Schultz and the Texans, the Falcons made a game-winning field goal as time expired to take the game with a final score of 21-19.

Schultz finished the game with seven receptions for 65 yards and one touchdown. The former Bingham standout entered Week 5 with 10 receptions for 89 yards and one touchdown through the season’s first four weeks.

With the loss, the Texans dropped to a 2-3 record this season.

Houston’s next game is at home against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 15 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX and NFL Sunday Ticket.

About Dalton Schultz

Following his high school career at Bingham, Schultz played for the Stanford Cardinal.

After his time at Stanford, the Cowboys selected Schultz during the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Schultz saw little playing time during his first two seasons in the league. In 2020, he caught the first touchdown of his NFL career and finished the year with four scores.

In 2021, Schultz had a breakout year for Dallas. He had 78 catches for 808 yards and eight touchdowns.

Last season, the former Miner posted 57 catches for 577 yards and five touchdowns.

In March, Schultz signed with the Texans after spending the first five seasons of his career with the Cowboys.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

