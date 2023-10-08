St. George police say bomb threat towards mall was not ‘creditable’

ST. GEORGE — A mall in St. George received a bomb threat that closed the mall for about an hour, according to police.

On Saturday at approximately 11:05 a.m., management at the Red Cliffs Mall received an email claiming a bomb was placed in the mall and every mall in Utah.



The St. George Police Department said mall security swept the area but found nothing suspicious. The Washington County Bomb Squad also responded with three bomb dogs to assist in the search.

The mall was closed for about an hour and reopened.

“We have been made aware that several Jewish Centers in northern Utah and others have received similarly worded emails,” stated a St. George police Facebook post. “We would like to thank all those involved for their cooperation, especially Intermountain Health Bomb Dog and their handlers.”

Police say this threat was not creditable.