On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Rams’ Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua Connect For Rookie’s Second Touchdown

Oct 8, 2023, 3:27 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU Cougars wide receiver Puka Nacua connected with Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford for the rookie’s second straight game with a touchdown catch.

The Rams hosted the Eagles at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, October 8.

With 32 seconds left in the first half, Stafford unloaded a 22-yard pass into the near side of the end zone and into the arms of the Orem High product. Nacua’s touchdown was his second career score and gave Los Angeles a 14-7 lead over the reigning NFC champions.

At halftime, Nacua had three receptions for 34 yards and a touchdown.

The rookie entered the game with 39 catches for 501 yards and one touchdown this season.

The Rams came into the Week 5 game with a 2-2 record.

Los Angeles’ game against Philadelphia is broadcast on FOX and NFL Sunday Ticket.

RELATED STORIES

About Puka Nacua

Before his college career, the Provo, Utah native played high school football at Orem High School. He finished his career with the Tigers as the owner of multiple state records.

Nacua helped the Tigers win back-to-back 4A state titles in 2017 and 2018.

After high school, the receiver attended the University of Washington and played a couple of seasons for the Huskies.

During his two years in Seattle, Nacua had 16 catches for 319 yards and three touchdowns.

After the 2020 season, Nacua returned home to Provo and transferred to BYU. He immediately became a star for the Cougars.

In 2021, Nacua hauled in 43 receptions for 805 yards and six touchdowns. Despite battling injuries last season, Nacua recorded 48 catches for 625 yards and five touchdowns in 2022. He also ran for 209 yards and five touchdowns in his final season at BYU.

Nacua finished his BYU career with a total of 91 catches for 1,430 yards and 11 touchdowns as a receiver. He added 39 carries for 357 yards and five touchdowns with his legs.

In April, the Rams selected Nacua with the No. 177 overall pick during the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Las Vegas Aces Dominate New York Liberty In WNBA Finals Opener

The Las Vegas Aces pulled away from the New York Liberty in the second half to win 99-82 on Sunday in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals.

30 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Texans TE Dalton Schultz Scores Second Touchdown Of 2023

Dalton Schultz scored his second touchdown of the season in the Houston Texans' Week 5 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Colts DB Julian Blackmon Snags First Pick Of Season To Seal Win Over Titans

Julian Blackmon hauled in his first interception of the season to seal victory for the Indianapolis Colts in their game against the Titans.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Utah RB Zack Moss Shines In Colts’ Victory Over Titans

Former Utah Utes running back Zack Moss posted an outstanding performance during the Indianapolis Colts' Week 5 victory over the Titans.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Puka Nacua Rocks LeBron James Jersey After NBA Star Gives WR Nickname

Puka Nacua wore a LeBron James jersey after the NBA star provided the rookie a new nickname ahead of his Week 5 NFL game against the Eagles.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Power Rankings: Oklahoma Climbs After Red River Win, Who’s Third Best Team?

Oklahoma took down Texas to take the top spot in the Big 12 Power Rankings. See where the rest of the league ranks.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Rams’ Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua Connect For Rookie’s Second Touchdown