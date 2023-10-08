Rams’ Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua Connect For Rookie’s Second Touchdown

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU Cougars wide receiver Puka Nacua connected with Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford for the rookie’s second straight game with a touchdown catch.

The Rams hosted the Eagles at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, October 8.

With 32 seconds left in the first half, Stafford unloaded a 22-yard pass into the near side of the end zone and into the arms of the Orem High product. Nacua’s touchdown was his second career score and gave Los Angeles a 14-7 lead over the reigning NFC champions.

At halftime, Nacua had three receptions for 34 yards and a touchdown.

The rookie entered the game with 39 catches for 501 yards and one touchdown this season.

The Rams came into the Week 5 game with a 2-2 record.

About Puka Nacua

Before his college career, the Provo, Utah native played high school football at Orem High School. He finished his career with the Tigers as the owner of multiple state records.

Nacua helped the Tigers win back-to-back 4A state titles in 2017 and 2018.

After high school, the receiver attended the University of Washington and played a couple of seasons for the Huskies.

During his two years in Seattle, Nacua had 16 catches for 319 yards and three touchdowns.

After the 2020 season, Nacua returned home to Provo and transferred to BYU. He immediately became a star for the Cougars.

In 2021, Nacua hauled in 43 receptions for 805 yards and six touchdowns. Despite battling injuries last season, Nacua recorded 48 catches for 625 yards and five touchdowns in 2022. He also ran for 209 yards and five touchdowns in his final season at BYU.

Nacua finished his BYU career with a total of 91 catches for 1,430 yards and 11 touchdowns as a receiver. He added 39 carries for 357 yards and five touchdowns with his legs.

In April, the Rams selected Nacua with the No. 177 overall pick during the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

