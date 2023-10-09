Search is ongoing for missing West Valley City teen

WEST VALLEY CITY — The search for a West Valley City teen is ongoing.

Akasha Novaia Moss (Miller) has not been seen since Oct. 4 at 7:45 p.m. She was last seen in the area of 3900 South and Lee Maur Street West.

She is 5-foot-9-inches, and 210 pounds. She has short dirty blonde hair with hazel eyes.

She is a special needs teenager, who is off her medication and is not dressed for the weather.

If you have any information, you are asked to call West Valley City police at 801-840-4000.

