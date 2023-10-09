Two suspects arrested after fleeing from multiple police agencies across Utah/Wyoming border

EVANSTON, Wyo — At least five police agencies pursued two suspects who fled from Summit County authorities on Thursday evening, according to Wyoming Highway Patrol.

WHP said they were contacted by Utah’s Summit County Sheriff’s Office about a chase in progress that was headed toward Evanston, Wyoming. The suspect was driving a maroon Dodge Charger and traveling eastbound on Interstate 80.

WHP troopers attempted to stop the suspect vehicle for a moving violation, but the suspect kept driving at speeds over 160 mph.

WHP said that “stop sticks” were successfully deployed on the suspect’s vehicle, and the suspect crashed near mile marker 21 on I-80.

Two suspects fled on foot from police and were eventually arrested without further incident.

WHP said the vehicle was stolen and it contained 68.8 pounds of marijuana.

Uinta County Law Enforcement Services, the Evanston Police Department, the Lyman Police Department, and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in these arrests.